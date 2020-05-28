Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Private creditors lay out debt relief blueprint for poor countries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 08:10am EDT

By Marc Jones

Private sector creditors on Thursday laid out a "toolkit" they said would pave the way for poor countries side-swiped by the new coronavirus to get debt relief this year.

The group has been working with the Washington-based Institute of International Finance (IIF) after the G20 economies called on the private sector to match their own initiative to suspend debt payments from some 77 low income countries.

The IIF proposal said relief could be provided on a case-by-case and voluntary basis if countries requested it, rather than by a one-size-fits-all process like the G20 proposal known as the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI).

"The IIF has been adamant that creditors of every type and size have a role to play in making sure the world's most vulnerable countries have the liquidity needed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic," said Tim Adams, IIF President and CEO.

Adam said the "Terms of Reference" toolkit represented efforts by the private sector "to do the right thing" in helping poor countries, though he acknowledged that some challenges remain in terms of implementing the DSSI.

The IIF, a trade association comprising over 450 banks, hedge funds and other global financial firms, had engaged more than 100 private creditors over the last couple of months, representing more than $45 trillion in assets under management.

The process also included coordination with the International Monetary Fund, World Bank, Paris Club, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, and more than a dozen finance and development ministers representing DSSI-eligible countries.

United Nations officials are due to meet a dozen world leaders on Thursday to consider expanding the G20-led plans.

They say it is imperative to enable developing economies to pump up spending to stop the spread of the coronavirus, mitigate the economic impact and limit what economists worry is an inevitable debt crisis.

"We have had a very constructive dialogue with the public sector about these and feel confident that this process has resulted in a framework that will facilitate maximum cash flow relief, given numerous legal and practical constraints," Adams said.

(Reporting by Marc Jones in London and Andrea Shalal in Washington, Editing by William Maclean)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.14% 427.78 Delayed Quote.-20.73%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.17% 137.3 Delayed Quote.-20.65%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:27aGreece to support air transport sector to soften coronavirus blow
RE
08:24aArcelorMittal resumes output at Bosnia steel plant
RE
08:22aGerman businesses don't expect quick return to normal - Ifo
RE
08:21aAbercrombie & Fitch posts wider-than-expected loss; shares slip
RE
08:18aChinese Policy Makers Have Stimulus Measures Ready, Premier Says
DJ
08:12aEXCLUSIVE : TikTok owner ByteDance moves to shift power out of China - sources
RE
08:10aPrivate creditors lay out debt relief blueprint for poor countries
RE
08:10aNissan must watch cash given possible risk of second virus outbreak - CEO
RE
07:55aEXCLUSIVE : Debenhams cuts 'hundreds' of head-office staff - sources
RE
07:51aHome trading triggers bank 'black hole' surveillance alerts
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SANOFI SA : SANOFI : to Offload Stake in Regeneron
2DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Börse enters partnership with Chinese data provider Wind
3HUNTER DOUGLAS N.V. : HUNTER DOUGLAS N : CANCELS DIVIDEND
4NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - Trading update for the first quarter 2020
5MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC : MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : Coffee rush for JDE Peet's as fast-tracks $2.9 billion ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group