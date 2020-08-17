Log in
Private sector must play part in G7's debt freeze for the poorest - Germany

08/17/2020 | 02:02pm EDT

Private sector investors need to contribute toward the G7's plans for a debt moratiorium to help the economies of the poorest countries recover from the coronavirus pandemic, a German State Secretary for Finance said.

In a teleconference earlier on Monday, ministers from the seven rich industrial nations called for all official bilateral creditors to fully implement a debt freeze for the poorest countries that was agreed among the G20 group of large economies.

"We all agree that a debt moratorium must be implemented in full by all creditors," State Secretary Wolfgang Schmidt said in a statement. "We also emphasised that it is very important that the private sector be part of this."

(Reporting by Christian Kraemer, writing by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Edward Taylor)

