Private tutoring market in the US 2019-2023 | Cost Benefits and Flexibility Offered by Online Private Tutoring Programs to Boost Growth | Technavio

03/18/2020 | 03:16am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the private tutoring market in the US and it is poised to grow by USD 7.37 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request the latest free sample report of 2020-2024

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200318005193/en/

Technavio has published a latest market research report titled Private Tutoring Market in the US 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Cost benefits and flexibility offered by online private tutoring programs has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Private tutoring market in the US 2019-2023: Segmentation

Private tutoring market in the US is segmented as below:

Course Type

  • Curriculum-based Learning
  • Test Preparation

Learning method

  • Online Learning
  • Blended Learning

Geographic Segmentation

  • Americas
  • APAC
  • EMEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR32118

Private tutoring market in the US 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our private tutoring market in the US report covers the following areas:

  • Private tutoring market in the US Size
  • Private tutoring market in the US Trends
  • Private tutoring market in the US Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing emphasis on microlearning as one of the prime reasons driving the private tutoring market in the US growth during the next few years.

Private tutoring market in the US 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the private tutoring market in the US, including some of the vendors such as Chegg Inc., Club Z! Inc., Growing Stars, Inc. and Huntington Learning Centers. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the private tutoring market in the US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Private tutoring market in the US 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist private tutoring market in the US growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the private tutoring market in the US size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the private tutoring market in the US
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of private tutoring market in the US vendors

Table of Content

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY LEARNING METHOD

  • Market segmentation by learning method
  • Comparison by learning method
  • Online learning - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Blended learning - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by learning method

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY COURSE TYPE

  • Market segmentation by course type
  • Comparison by course type
  • Curriculum-based learning - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Test preparation - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by course type

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increasing emphasis on microlearning
  • Rising influence of data analytics on tutoring services
  • Rising popularity of mobile applications and connected
  • devices in private tutoring

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Chegg Inc.
  • Club Z! Inc.
  • Growing Stars, Inc.
  • Huntington Learning Centers, Inc.
  • John Wiley & Sons, Inc.
  • MindLaunch Coaching
  • Pearson Plc
  • Sylvan Learning LLC
  • Varsity Tutors LLC
  • Wyzant Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
