Privateer Holdings Inc. : Releases Statement That It Does Not Plan to Register, Sell or Distribute Its Tilray Shares in the First Half of 2019

Privateer Holdings Inc. (Privateer), the world’s first and leading
private equity firm investing exclusively in the emerging legal cannabis
industry, today issued the following statement, strongly emphasizing
that it does not have plans to register, sell or distribute the 75
million shares that Privateer owns in Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) when
the lock-up expires next week.
Statement from Michael Blue, Managing Partner of Privateer Holdings, in
response to market speculation regarding its Tilray shareholding:
“Privateer Holdings strongly believes in Tilray’s long-term global
growth strategy and pioneering role in shaping the future of the legal
cannabis industry. Given this, we do not have plans to register, sell or
distribute the shares Privateer holds in Tilray during the first half of
2019. When we decide to distribute shares, we will do so in an orderly
and deliberate manner to maximize tax-efficiency considerations for
Privateer investors, while also taking into consideration potential
impacts on Tilray’s public float. And we will do it in a way that
reflects our long-term confidence in Tilray’s business model and
management team.”
ABOUT PRIVATEER HOLDINGS INC.
Privateer Holdings is the world’s first private equity firm to invest
exclusively in legal cannabis. The Privateer Holdings team has raised
$200 million to invest in cannabis brands. Learn more at www.privateerholdings.com.
