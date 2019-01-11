Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Privateer Holdings Inc. : Releases Statement That It Does Not Plan to Register, Sell or Distribute Its Tilray Shares in the First Half of 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 07:01am EST

Privateer Holdings Inc. (Privateer), the world’s first and leading private equity firm investing exclusively in the emerging legal cannabis industry, today issued the following statement, strongly emphasizing that it does not have plans to register, sell or distribute the 75 million shares that Privateer owns in Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) when the lock-up expires next week.

Statement from Michael Blue, Managing Partner of Privateer Holdings, in response to market speculation regarding its Tilray shareholding:

“Privateer Holdings strongly believes in Tilray’s long-term global growth strategy and pioneering role in shaping the future of the legal cannabis industry. Given this, we do not have plans to register, sell or distribute the shares Privateer holds in Tilray during the first half of 2019. When we decide to distribute shares, we will do so in an orderly and deliberate manner to maximize tax-efficiency considerations for Privateer investors, while also taking into consideration potential impacts on Tilray’s public float. And we will do it in a way that reflects our long-term confidence in Tilray’s business model and management team.”

ABOUT PRIVATEER HOLDINGS INC.

Privateer Holdings is the world’s first private equity firm to invest exclusively in legal cannabis. The Privateer Holdings team has raised $200 million to invest in cannabis brands. Learn more at www.privateerholdings.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:31aBUNGE : Names Brian Zachman President of Global Risk Management
PR
07:31aNew Research Coverage Highlights Arthur J. Gallagher, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Empire State Realty Trust, ConocoPhillips, Kilroy Realty, and NETGEAR — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019
GL
07:31aOllie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Reports Strong Holiday Sales, Raises Full Year Outlook, and Pays Off Remaining Term Loan Balance
GL
07:30aJETBLACK : Provides Shareholder Updates
AQ
07:30aCALIX : Range Companies Realize Immediate Reduction of Operating Expenses and Massive Return on Investment from Improving Subscriber Experience through Calix Support Cloud
AQ
07:30aRED HAT : Unifies Automation Across Hybrid Cloud Management with Latest Version of Red Hat Ansible Tower
AQ
07:30aHOYLU : Releases Preliminary Revenue Numbers for Q4
AQ
07:30aHP : Friendship Force Welcomes New Directors
AQ
07:30aCASIO COMPUTER : Updates Point-Of-Sale Software
AQ
07:30aADIAL PHARMACEUTICALS : to Present at The 2019 Wall Street Conference
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Renault, Nissan boards get investigation updates before expected new Ghosn indictment
2Oil rises again but global economic concerns cap gains
3KOHL'S CORPORATION : Macy's cuts profit, sales forecast after weak holiday season
4ALPHABET : ALPHABET : board sued on allegations of sexual misconduct cover-up
5GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : China's Geely says it has not sold Daimler shares, denies Bloomberg report

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.