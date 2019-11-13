Privatization Commission Government of Pakistan : The 7th meeting of Privatisation board was held under the Federal Minister for Privatisation and Chairman Privatisation Commission Mr. Mohammedmian Soomro in Islamabad on 12th November 2019

[Attachment]

The 7th meeting of Privatisation board was held under the Federal Minister for Privatisation and Chairman Privatisation Commission Mr. Mohammedmian Soomro in Islamabad on 12th November 2019. . The 10 points agenda was discussed in the meeting. Federal Secretary Privatization, Board Members, Senior Officials, representatives of Ministry of Finance, NBP, SBP, SME Bank etc attended the meeting.

The Board approved appointment of Financial Advisor for Pakistan Steel Mills and also considered various other matters relating to the operations of the PC.