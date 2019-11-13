Log in
Privatization Commission Government of Pakistan : The 7th meeting of Privatisation board was held under the Federal Minister for Privatisation and Chairman Privatisation Commission Mr. Mohammedmian Soomro in Islamabad on 12th November 2019

11/13/2019

The 7th meeting of Privatisation board was held under the Federal Minister for Privatisation and Chairman Privatisation Commission Mr. Mohammedmian Soomro in Islamabad on 12th November 2019. . The 10 points agenda was discussed in the meeting. Federal Secretary Privatization, Board Members, Senior Officials, representatives of Ministry of Finance, NBP, SBP, SME Bank etc attended the meeting.

The Board approved appointment of Financial Advisor for Pakistan Steel Mills and also considered various other matters relating to the operations of the PC.

Disclaimer

Privatization Commission - Government of Pakistan published this content on 13 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2019 11:59:03 UTC
