Privia Health :™ Announces First Partnership with Health System

Privia
Health (“Privia”) announced today that it entered into a partnership
with Health First, the largest provider organization and initial health
system to join Privia. Privia and Health First will collaborate to
reduce healthcare costs, achieve better outcomes, and improve the health
of patients in the community.
“Privia unites innovative leaders whose growth strategies embrace our
evolving healthcare landscape,” said Shawn Morris, CEO, Privia Health.
“This unique partnership with such a progressive health system expands
Privia into Florida’s growing market. We will work together with Health
First and local physicians to continue improving upon the exceptional
care that is delivered throughout the region while transforming the
healthcare delivery experience.”
Privia’s national physician organization brings expertise that bolsters
Health First’s initiatives to keep people healthy, prevent disease, and
improve care coordination both in and outside the doctor’s office.
Privia is proud to deliver its proprietary technology and innovative
approach to patient engagement to lessen the administrative burden on
physicians and deliver an enhanced experience for patients and families.
“We’re focused on expanding our state-of-the-art clinical care delivery
while creating healthier patient populations,” said Frank Letherby, CEO,
Health First Medical Group. “Privia’s wealth of tools, technology, and
expertise serve the needs of our patients and providers, and will
positively impact the quality and continuity of care we provide.”
About Privia Health
Privia Health is a national physician organization meeting providers
where they are to transform the healthcare delivery experience. Through
high-performance physician groups, accountable care organizations, and
population health management programs, Privia works in partnership with
health plans, health systems and employers to better align
reimbursements to quality and outcomes. Our physician-led model,
scalable systems and proprietary technology reduce unnecessary
healthcare costs, achieve better outcomes, and improve the health of
patients we serve. For more information: www.priviahealth.com.
@PriviaHealth
About Health First
Founded in 1995, Health First is Brevard County's not-for-profit,
community healthcare system. The fully integrated delivery network (IDN)
includes health insurance plans, hospitals, a multi-specialty medical
group and outpatient and wellness services. As a locally owned,
not-for-profit organization, Health First is committed to investing in
our community. In 2017, Health First provided more than $159 million in
community support. To learn more about Health First and how we're giving
back to our community, please visit HFgivesback.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190304005054/en/