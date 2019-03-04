Log in
Privia Health :™ Announces First Partnership with Health System

03/04/2019 | 07:01am EST

Privia’s Southeast network expands with more than 380 Health First providers

Privia Health (“Privia”) announced today that it entered into a partnership with Health First, the largest provider organization and initial health system to join Privia. Privia and Health First will collaborate to reduce healthcare costs, achieve better outcomes, and improve the health of patients in the community.

“Privia unites innovative leaders whose growth strategies embrace our evolving healthcare landscape,” said Shawn Morris, CEO, Privia Health. “This unique partnership with such a progressive health system expands Privia into Florida’s growing market. We will work together with Health First and local physicians to continue improving upon the exceptional care that is delivered throughout the region while transforming the healthcare delivery experience.”

Privia’s national physician organization brings expertise that bolsters Health First’s initiatives to keep people healthy, prevent disease, and improve care coordination both in and outside the doctor’s office. Privia is proud to deliver its proprietary technology and innovative approach to patient engagement to lessen the administrative burden on physicians and deliver an enhanced experience for patients and families.

“We’re focused on expanding our state-of-the-art clinical care delivery while creating healthier patient populations,” said Frank Letherby, CEO, Health First Medical Group. “Privia’s wealth of tools, technology, and expertise serve the needs of our patients and providers, and will positively impact the quality and continuity of care we provide.”

About Privia Health

Privia Health is a national physician organization meeting providers where they are to transform the healthcare delivery experience. Through high-performance physician groups, accountable care organizations, and population health management programs, Privia works in partnership with health plans, health systems and employers to better align reimbursements to quality and outcomes. Our physician-led model, scalable systems and proprietary technology reduce unnecessary healthcare costs, achieve better outcomes, and improve the health of patients we serve. For more information: www.priviahealth.com. @PriviaHealth

About Health First

Founded in 1995, Health First is Brevard County's not-for-profit, community healthcare system. The fully integrated delivery network (IDN) includes health insurance plans, hospitals, a multi-specialty medical group and outpatient and wellness services. As a locally owned, not-for-profit organization, Health First is committed to investing in our community. In 2017, Health First provided more than $159 million in community support. To learn more about Health First and how we're giving back to our community, please visit HFgivesback.org.


© Business Wire 2019
