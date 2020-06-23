Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PrizmDoc Viewer v13.13 Now Available with Multiple Redaction Reasons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/23/2020 | 10:24am EDT

TAMPA, Fla., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Accusoft released PrizmDoc Viewer v13.13 with a new capability called multiple redaction reasons. This new feature will be crucial for users in industries with strict compliance regulations or security requirements. 

Redaction reasons help collaborators understand the reason for redaction on sensitive documents. In highly regulated industries such as government, redaction reasons take the form of codes which represent specific redaction categories. With this new addition, multiple text codes or descriptions will appear over a redacted item in PrizmDoc Viewer to indicate the reasons for removal.

"In March, our customer advisory board members told us that the ability to configure PrizmDoc Viewer to replace sensitive content with a custom redaction reason is immensely valuable," said Kim Rubinsak, Sr. Product Marketing Manager. "However, they identified there was a gap in the market when it comes to applying multiple redaction reasons to one piece of redacted content. Our product team took this feedback and ran with it."

The latest addition to PrizmDoc Viewer features the following capabilities:

  • Users are able to create and add multiple, customized redaction reasons to be associated with each selected redaction 
  • These multiple reason codes (ex: FOIA exemptions (b)(2), (b)(6)) are shown on top of the black box of redacted content and can also be burned into a downloadable PDF 
  • The multiple redaction reasons may be added using the following methods 
    • Text Selection
    • Filled Rectangle
    • Full Page
    • Bulk (Sticky) Mode

To learn more about PrizmDoc Viewer 13.13, visit us here.

About Accusoft: 

Founded in 1991, Accusoft is a software development company specializing in content processing, conversion, and automation solutions. From out-of-the-box and configurable applications to APIs built for developers, Accusoft software enables users to solve their most complex workflow challenges and gain insights from content in any format, on any device. Backed by 40 patents, the company's flagship products, including OnTask, PrizmDoc™ Viewer, and ImageGear, are designed to improve productivity, provide actionable data, and deliver results that matter. The Accusoft team is dedicated to continuous innovation through customer-centric product development, new version release, and a passion for understanding industry trends that drive consumer demand. Visit us at www.accusoft.com.

CONTACT:
Megan Brooks
VP of Marketing
4001 N Riverside Drive
Tampa, Florida 33603
+1 (813) 875-7575
marketing@accusoft.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prizmdoc-viewer-v13-13-now-available-with-multiple-redaction-reasons-301082050.html

SOURCE Accusoft


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:48aSanofi clinches $2 billion vaccines deal with Translate Bio
RE
10:47aThe economy protection and anti-epidemic measures increased the cashflow deficit until the end of May
PU
10:47aNAKED WINES : Notice of Full Year Results
PU
10:47aREALOGY : Sotheby's International Realty Debuts New, Editorial-Style Website to Complement Brand's International Presence
PU
10:47a2020 ENERGY PRIMER :  A Handbook of Energy Market Basics
PU
10:47aREALOGY : Better homes and gardens real estate enters northwest indiana
PU
10:47aBALCHEM CORP : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:45aCORECIVIC : Detained in isolation, migrant families fear catching virus
AQ
10:45aBranded Legacy, Inc. Files S-1
NE
10:45aFirstBank Helps Strengthen Northern Colorado Small Businesses Impacted by COVID-19
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group