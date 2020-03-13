Pro AV Market | Increased Use of Digital Signage to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the pro AV market and it is poised to grow by USD 106.72 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of about 11% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ford Audio-Video LLC, New Era Technology, Telerent Leasing Corp., Unified Technology Systems and Vistacom Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increased use of digital signage will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Increased use of digital signage has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Pro AV Market 2019-2023: Segmentation
Pro AV Market is segmented as below:
Type
Geographic segmentation
-
APAC
-
Europe
-
MEA
-
North America
-
South America
Pro AV Market 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our pro AV market report covers the following areas:
-
Pro AV Market Size
-
Pro AV Market Trends
-
Pro AV Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies increasing demand for pro AV equipment as one of the prime reasons driving the pro AV market growth during the next few years.
Pro AV Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the pro AV market, including some of the vendors such as Ford Audio-Video LLC, New Era Technology, Telerent Leasing Corp., Unified Technology Systems and Vistacom Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the pro AV market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Pro AV Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights
-
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
-
Detailed information on factors that will assist pro AV market growth during the next five years
-
Estimation of the pro AV market size and its contribution to the parent market
-
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
-
The growth of the pro AV market
-
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
-
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pro AV market vendors
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
-
2.1 Preface
-
2.2 Preface
-
2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
-
Market definition
-
Market sizing 2018
-
Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
-
Market segmentation by type
-
Comparison by type
-
Products - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Display – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Projectors – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Sound reinforcement – Market size and forecast 2019-2023
-
Conferencing – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Others – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Services - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Installation services– Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
AV acquisition and delivery– Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Maintenance – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
IT networking services – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
-
System design– Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Others – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Market opportunity by type
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
-
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
-
APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
-
Market drivers
-
Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
-
Training for pro AV equipment
-
Incorporation of new technologies
-
Transition to mobile platforms
-
Adoption of cloud platforms
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
-
Overview
-
Landscape disruption
-
Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Anixter International Inc.
-
AVI Systems Inc.
-
AVI-SPL Inc.
-
CCS Presentation Systems
-
Diversified
-
Ford Audio-Video LLC
-
New Era Technology
-
Telerent Leasing Corp.
-
Unified Technology Systems
-
Vistacom Inc.
PART 14: APPENDIX
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
-
Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
