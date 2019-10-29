Log in
Pro Music Rights : Receives Accreditation from Better Business Bureau

10/29/2019 | 09:50pm EDT

Pro Music Rights, a music performing rights organization located in Naples, Florida, announced today that it has met the accreditation standards required by the Better Business Bureau for membership with the organization.

Pro Music Rights wants potential clients to feel comfortable when choosing them. The BBB seal will help clients understand who they are and the core values they believe in.

BBB Accreditation means Pro Music Rights adheres to very high ethical standards. People know they can trust a company that has committed to live up to the BBB Principles for Trust: Build Trust, Advertise Honestly, Tell the Truth, Be Transparent, Honor Promises, Be Responsive, Embody Integrity, Safeguard Privacy.

Being affiliated with the BBB shows Pro Music Rights is one of a select group of businesses in our community that not only supports the BBB's services but also subscribes to the idea that ethical business is good business and that you "deliver trust" by treating the public in a fair and honest manner.


© Business Wire 2019
