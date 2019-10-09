Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pro Network : Announces Dell Authorized Partner Status to Deliver Additional Custom Server Configurations to Its Customers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 08:16am EDT

Pro Network, a global leader in Enterprise IT Hardware and Services, announced today that it has officially become a Dell Authorized Partner. The new partnership will add a wide range of Dell products to the company's already extensive line of IT hardware offerings—now with the ability to deliver customized Dell servers and more to its worldwide customer base.

With a focus on Enterprise IT Hardware and Services, Pro Network has become the go-to-partner for many of the world’s most influential companies: a reputation as a trusted advisor that delivers unparalleled technological advantages designed to meet the most rigorous of IT business needs. In fact, through its holistic and comprehensive approach that reflects its clients’ expectations, more than 14,000 organizations call Pro Network their trusted partner of choice.

From surpassing networking hardware industry best practices, to working with leading manufacturers that are renowned for innovation in the IT industry, to offering genuine, OEM certified new and pre-owned network equipment from the majority of major global brands—Pro Network has quickly become the epicenter for all things IT related.

As part of that reputation, Pro Network is also known for delivering advanced server configurations customized to meet their customers’ specific requirements. Now, with the addition of Dell and other major brands to be announced shortly, the partnership enables more selection on IT hardware and increased savings for its customers.

"Our newly announced Dell Authorized Partner Status is another big step for us,” commented Ron Onur Oksoy, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Pro Network. "The main goal of our company is to continuously evolve with the changing IT landscape. By adding Dell to our roster of global brands, it once again extends our ability to offer an ever wider variety of custom solutions for our customers."

As the company continues to expand its server product lines, more services are added. Now, whether businesses need a single entry-level server, a high-performance energy-efficient server, or a top-of-the-line server, Pro Network's team of account managers and engineers can help find and configure the perfect fit.

With its comprehensive server division, Pro Network's certified engineers and technicians are able to work with the best brands in the industry, including Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Cisco, Supermicro, and now Dell—a vast array of services to optimize and deploy server solutions including advanced RAID configuration, pre-installation of operating systems and software, updating system firmware to latest versions, and stress testing services for quality assurance.

Its TL 9000 certification ensures that Pro Network adheres to the most rigid and comprehensive Quality Management Systems in the industry. Its 25,000 sq.ft. warehouse enables Pro Network to provide value-added processing that helps cut its clients’ costs, while its large onsite inventory—one to three million at any given time—is geographically close to international transportation infrastructure.

Furthermore, due to Pro Network’s high shipping volumes, the company is able to negotiate highly competitive domestic and international shipping rates. As Pro Network ships all equipment by air, it can guarantee a 24-hour or less response time.

For more information regarding Pro Network's Dell Authorized Partner Status, or to learn more about the company's full range of Enterprise IT Hardware and Services, please visit ProNetworkUS.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:33aBANK AL FALAH : NUST Alumnus makes it to HUMPHERY Fellowship 2019 - Press Release issued by National University of Sciences and Technology
AQ
08:32aP T C L XD : PTCL and LDA sign MoU for beautification of underpasses in Lahore - Press Release issued by Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited
AQ
08:32aCHINA MACHINERY ENGINEERING : Prime Minister addresses forum on Pakistan-China Trade and Investment Opportunities in Beijing - Press Note issued by Press Information Department
AQ
08:32aPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Market Position on 08-10-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
08:32aMACPAC FILMS : PACRA Adjusts Entity Ratings of MACPAC Films Limited - Press Release issued by The Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited
AQ
08:32aPernod Ricard Completes Acquisition of Castle Brands
BU
08:32aA New Cancer Book Offers the Latest Treatment Recommendations
PR
08:32aBIOMARIN TO HOST THIRD QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST ON WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 23 AT 4 : 30pm ET
PR
08:32aAMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : AIG Names John Panagakis Chief Executive Officer, First Principles Capital Management
BU
08:32aGlobal Salt Market 2019-2023| Evolving Opportunities with Cargill Inc. & Dow Inc.|Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES ASA : PETROLEUM GEO SERVICES : PGS Q3 2019 Update
2BP PLC : Investors get lost in Big Oil's carbon accounting maze
3SOLO OIL PLC : SOLO OIL : Suspension - Solo Oil Plc
4JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Jury Hits J&J With $8 Billion Verdict
5Oil rises on signs of easing U.S.-China tensions

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group