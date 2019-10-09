Pro Network : Announces Dell Authorized Partner Status to Deliver Additional Custom Server Configurations to Its Customers

Pro Network, a global leader in Enterprise IT Hardware and Services, announced today that it has officially become a Dell Authorized Partner. The new partnership will add a wide range of Dell products to the company's already extensive line of IT hardware offerings—now with the ability to deliver customized Dell servers and more to its worldwide customer base.

With a focus on Enterprise IT Hardware and Services, Pro Network has become the go-to-partner for many of the world’s most influential companies: a reputation as a trusted advisor that delivers unparalleled technological advantages designed to meet the most rigorous of IT business needs. In fact, through its holistic and comprehensive approach that reflects its clients’ expectations, more than 14,000 organizations call Pro Network their trusted partner of choice.

From surpassing networking hardware industry best practices, to working with leading manufacturers that are renowned for innovation in the IT industry, to offering genuine, OEM certified new and pre-owned network equipment from the majority of major global brands—Pro Network has quickly become the epicenter for all things IT related.

As part of that reputation, Pro Network is also known for delivering advanced server configurations customized to meet their customers’ specific requirements. Now, with the addition of Dell and other major brands to be announced shortly, the partnership enables more selection on IT hardware and increased savings for its customers.

"Our newly announced Dell Authorized Partner Status is another big step for us,” commented Ron Onur Oksoy, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Pro Network. "The main goal of our company is to continuously evolve with the changing IT landscape. By adding Dell to our roster of global brands, it once again extends our ability to offer an ever wider variety of custom solutions for our customers."

As the company continues to expand its server product lines, more services are added. Now, whether businesses need a single entry-level server, a high-performance energy-efficient server, or a top-of-the-line server, Pro Network's team of account managers and engineers can help find and configure the perfect fit.

With its comprehensive server division, Pro Network's certified engineers and technicians are able to work with the best brands in the industry, including Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Cisco, Supermicro, and now Dell—a vast array of services to optimize and deploy server solutions including advanced RAID configuration, pre-installation of operating systems and software, updating system firmware to latest versions, and stress testing services for quality assurance.

Its TL 9000 certification ensures that Pro Network adheres to the most rigid and comprehensive Quality Management Systems in the industry. Its 25,000 sq.ft. warehouse enables Pro Network to provide value-added processing that helps cut its clients’ costs, while its large onsite inventory—one to three million at any given time—is geographically close to international transportation infrastructure.

Furthermore, due to Pro Network’s high shipping volumes, the company is able to negotiate highly competitive domestic and international shipping rates. As Pro Network ships all equipment by air, it can guarantee a 24-hour or less response time.

For more information regarding Pro Network's Dell Authorized Partner Status, or to learn more about the company's full range of Enterprise IT Hardware and Services, please visit ProNetworkUS.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191009005136/en/