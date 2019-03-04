Log in
ProAmpac : Announces Four New Sustainable Packaging Product Groups

03/04/2019 | 05:38pm EST

ProAmpac today announced it has developed a suite of sustainable product groups as part of the company’s commitment to increasing environmentally sound and sustainable flexible packaging solutions.

ProActive Sustainability products (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are advancing our corporate commitment to deliver and develop the sustainable flexible packaging that our customers and their consumers want and need,” said Adam Grose, chief commercial officer. The company will be at the Natural Products Expo West show March 6-8 at booth N-1817 in the Anaheim Convention Center.

“These new product groups are part of our ProActive Sustainability™ initiative,” added Grose. “They make it easier for CPGs and other manufacturers to order sustainable packaging from ProAmpac, and to more accurately label the sustainable solutions they in turn offer consumers.” They include:

  • ProActive Recyclable – Unique, high performance products which can be processed after use through typical plastic recycling streams. ProAmpac offers recyclable products such as stand up pouches; quad seal pouches; rollstock for form/fill/seal applications; sandwich wrap; retail handled shopping bags; lawn & leaf bags and more.
  • ProActive Compostable – Products which biodegrade in industrial composting facilities per conditions set by ASTM D6400. ProAmpac is able to work with customers to incorporate compostability into their paper packaging offerings. Compostable packaging is an attractive sustainable offering when combined with compostable products, such as yard waste or food.
  • ProActive Renewable – Products which are made from a bio-based feedstock, such as corn or sugarcane. ProAmpac has renewable options available including large format bags for the lawn and garden market.
  • ProActive PCR – Products which contain Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) plastic from non-virgin, recycled plastic resin sources. ProAmpac is able to incorporate PCR into materials to meet customer sustainability and carbon footprint reduction goals.

ProActive Sustainability™

The company’s ProAmpac Sustainability™ policy means being a good neighbor and looking to the future. Using advanced technology, ProAmpac is developing and innovating sustainable flexible packaging products. By reducing energy use and the environmental impact of its facilities, ProAmpac is engaging employees, collaborating with suppliers and customers, and teaming with neighbors to make the communities in which we operate, as well as the packaging we make, even better.

About ProAmpac

ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering unparalleled in the industry. We provide creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. We are guided in our work by four core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, and Involvement. Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors. For more information, visit ProAmpac.com.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital acquires and operates North America-based middle-market companies with leading positions in the manufactured products, services and healthcare sectors. Led by Tony Pritzker and the former investment and operating professionals of Pritzker Group Private Capital, the firm’s differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long-term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.


© Business Wire 2019
