ProAmpac : Announces Four New Sustainable Packaging Product Groups

ProAmpac today announced it has developed a suite of sustainable product
groups as part of the company’s commitment to increasing environmentally
sound and sustainable flexible packaging solutions.
“We are advancing our corporate commitment to deliver and develop the
sustainable flexible packaging that our customers and their consumers
want and need,” said Adam Grose, chief commercial officer. The company
will be at the Natural
Products Expo West show March 6-8 at booth N-1817 in the Anaheim
Convention Center.
“These new product groups are part of our ProActive Sustainability™
initiative,” added Grose. “They make it easier for CPGs and other
manufacturers to order sustainable packaging from ProAmpac, and to more
accurately label the sustainable solutions they in turn offer
consumers.” They include:
-
ProActive Recyclable – Unique, high performance products which
can be processed after use through typical plastic recycling streams.
ProAmpac offers recyclable products such as stand up pouches; quad
seal pouches; rollstock for form/fill/seal applications; sandwich
wrap; retail handled shopping bags; lawn & leaf bags and more.
-
ProActive Compostable – Products which biodegrade in industrial
composting facilities per conditions set by ASTM D6400. ProAmpac is
able to work with customers to incorporate compostability into their
paper packaging offerings. Compostable packaging is an attractive
sustainable offering when combined with compostable products, such as
yard waste or food.
-
ProActive Renewable – Products which are made from a bio-based
feedstock, such as corn or sugarcane. ProAmpac has renewable options
available including large format bags for the lawn and garden market.
-
ProActive PCR – Products which contain Post-Consumer Recycled
(PCR) plastic from non-virgin, recycled plastic resin sources.
ProAmpac is able to incorporate PCR into materials to meet customer
sustainability and carbon footprint reduction goals.
ProActive Sustainability™
The company’s ProAmpac Sustainability™ policy means being a good
neighbor and looking to the future. Using advanced technology, ProAmpac
is developing and innovating sustainable flexible packaging products. By
reducing energy use and the environmental impact of its facilities,
ProAmpac is engaging employees, collaborating with suppliers and
customers, and teaming with neighbors to make the communities in which
we operate, as well as the packaging we make, even better.
About ProAmpac
ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a
comprehensive product offering unparalleled in the industry. We provide
creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and
award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. We are guided
in our work by four core values that are the basis for our success:
Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, and Involvement. Cincinnati-based
ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and
co-investors. For more information, visit ProAmpac.com.
About Pritzker Private Capital
Pritzker Private Capital acquires and operates North America-based
middle-market companies with leading positions in the manufactured
products, services and healthcare sectors. Led by Tony Pritzker and the
former investment and operating professionals of Pritzker Group Private
Capital, the firm’s differentiated, long-duration capital base allows
for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction
structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders.
Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long-term and is an
ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. For more
information, visit PPCPartners.com.
