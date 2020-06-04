Log in
ProAmpac : Debuts CurbSafe Tamper-Evident Home Delivery Bags

06/04/2020 | 10:29am EDT

ProAmpac, the flexible packaging leader, announced its newest retail and food-service packaging product, CurbSafe, a recyclable, polyethylene bag designed for delivery of food and specialty retail products.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200604005514/en/

ProAmpac's new tamper-evident home-delivery bag for retailers and restaurants (Photo: Business Wire)

“During this unprecedented time, ProAmpac’s retail and restaurant customers have quickly adapted to online ordering by increasing the availability and quality of their home-delivery and curbside pickup. Our CurbSafe packaging offers a tamper-evident design, deterring drivers from sampling what’s inside during delivery. This provides assurance goods arrive in the same state as when they were packaged,” states Chad Murdock, president of ProAmpac’s Food Service, Retail & Secure Packaging Division.

CurbSafe bags offer a tamper-evident tape seal that protects the product inside. If the bag is opened, the seal cannot be reclosed. A perforation below the tamper-evident tape allows for easy opening by consumers. In addition, vent holes are included at the top of the bag to allow steam from hot food to escape. CurbSafe bags are available in either clear or white film, with customizable printing to support branding.

As the newest member of ProAmpac’s ProActive Sustainability® product line, CurbSafe bags contain various percentages of post-consumer recycled (PCR) content, based on customer requirements. CurbSafe bags are designed for in-store drop-off recycling as well as polyethylene film collection streams.

“ProAmpac believes Collaborative Innovation is a driving force in identifying existing market gaps and resolving them with effective, innovative package design,” continued Murdock. “We look forward to continuing to partner with our customers as we evaluate the market and its needs in real-time.”

To learn more about ProAmpac’s home delivery and sustainable packaging options visit ProAmpac.com or contact Brent Wise (Brent.Wise@proampac.com) in the U.S. or Michelle Grant (Michelle.Grant@ProAmpac.com) in the U.K. where the product is introduced under the name KerbSafe.

About ProAmpac

ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering. We provide creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. ProAmpac’s approach to sustainability – ProActive Sustainability® – provides innovative sustainable flexible packaging products to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals. We are guided in our work by four core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, and Involvement. Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors. For more information, visit ProAmpac.com.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products, services and healthcare sectors. The firm's differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.


© Business Wire 2020
