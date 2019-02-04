ProAmpac : Forms Specialty Flexible Packaging Team for Home, Health and Beauty Markets

ProAmpac, a leader in global flexible packaging, today announced the formation of a cross-functional team dedicated to bringing flexible packaging solutions to Home, Health & Beauty (HHB) Markets.

The team is made up of materials-engineering, product-development, product-innovation, package-design and graphics professionals.

“Our new HHB team draws on ProAmpac’s vast capabilities in materials science and packaging technologies, including custom fitments, short- and long-run production and pouch converting,” said Adam Grose, chief commercial officer.

Some of ProAmpac’s commercially available packaging offerings for the Home, Health & Beauty Markets include:

Child-resistant, easy-open and reclosable and fitmented pouch solutions;

Signature Soft Touch film coating for an elegant look and feel, perfect for packaging cosmetics;

PRO-PEEL® films for medical applications requiring peelable openings;

Specialty films for hard-to-hold products such as lotions and handcreams;

High-barrier packaging for diagnostic, drug delivery, and OTC products;

Coated, laminated, and breathable nonwovens;

Short-run as well as long-run production;

A pouch-stocking program that is tailored to meet customers’ needs, and

Printed and un-printed pouching prototyping.

“Our HHB Team also supports Collaborative Innovation – ProAmpac’s initiative that involves intensive collaboration internally, and when needed, equally close collaboration externally with our customers’ personnel,” added Bob Bodell, HHB sales leader. “Collaborative Innovation is the backbone of how ProAmpac can be successful as a cross-functional, collaborative innovator, setting us apart from our competitors.”

To learn how ProAmpac’s Home, Health & Beauty team can help you, please contact Bob.Bodell@ProAmpac.com or visit our website at ProAmpac.com.

About ProAmpac

ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering unparalleled in the industry. We provide creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. We are guided in our work by four core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, and Involvement. Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors. For more information, visit ProAmpac.com.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital acquires and operates North America-based middle-market companies with leading positions in the manufactured products, services and healthcare sectors. Led by Tony Pritzker and the former investment and operating professionals of Pritzker Private Capital, the firm’s differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long-term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.

