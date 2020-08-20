Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ProAmpac : Launches MAKR, a Virtual Flexible-Packaging Configurator

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/20/2020 | 11:32am EDT

ProAmpac, the flexible packaging leader, today announced the launch of their online packaging design configurator branded MAKR (pronounced Make Er). MAKR allows users to remotely create custom three-dimensional package designs in both film and paper formats which can then be prototyped at the company’s Design and Sample Lab (DASL).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200820005615/en/

DESIGNING A POUCH: Screen shot of ProAmpac's MAKR, the online configurator for remotely designing flexible packages, the newest of the company's Bridge virtual offerings for customers. (Photo: Business Wire)

DESIGNING A POUCH: Screen shot of ProAmpac's MAKR, the online configurator for remotely designing flexible packages, the newest of the company's Bridge virtual offerings for customers. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Through DASL we have been ideating, designing and prototyping samples in collaboration with customers since 2014. MAKR takes our collaboration process to another level by moving ideation and design to a virtual process. Users can interact in the app with different flexible packaging formats, sizes, shapes, and art in ways that bring their ideas to life no matter where they are located. With so many of our customers working remotely during the pandemic, providing virtual, self-serve capabilities are even more relevant,” states Sal Pellingra, vice president global application & innovation.

MAKR allows users to choose almost any flexible packaging format ProAmpac produces. The user can then custom design their own package employing features such as: package dimensions, closures, handles and even the shape of the pouch. Finally, users can add graphics and submit an order for their completed package design online. ProAmpac’s DASL team will then ensure all details are correct, finalize the order, create and ship the custom prototype directly to the requester.

“This is another great example of ProAmpac’s industry-leading innovation. We’ve consistently differentiated ourselves, not only with world-class manufacturing, but also by providing packaging design services rivaling those of design firms. MAKR expands our collaborative resources and makes it easier for customers to get products from design to market in record time,” said Pellingra. “We’ve already had great feedback from our soft launch partner customers and will build out MAKR and other virtual capabilities to continue to make it easier for customers to bring new packaging ideas to a commercial reality,” Pellingra continued.

MAKR is the newest offering in a growing number of valued-added virtual offerings for ProAmpac customers under the brand name Bridge. Earlier this year ProAmpac launched Bridge Remote Trial Management (RTM), an option that allows a ProAmpac Customer Technical Service Expert to review a customer’s product trials remotely and ensure the packaging products are running efficiently.

“At ProAmpac, serving our customers is our top priority and since the onset of COVID-19 we have experienced increasing demand in virtual support requests. This led us to fast track our digital innovation platforms. MAKR and Bridge RTM are just the beginning. We have more tools and offerings coming soon to ensure our customers are getting the virtual support and service they need,” stated Adam Grose, chief commercial officer. “We feel the launch of MAKR will make it easier for our customers to do business with ProAmpac, which is ultimately the objective behind all our digital product offerings.”

To learn more about ProAmpac’s MAKR, or other offerings available through DASL, contact Nicole Cocuzzi (Nicole.Cocuzzi @Proampac.com) or go to ProAmpac.com/DASL.

Video

Demonstration of MAKR

About ProAmpac

ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering unparalleled in the industry. We provide creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. We are guided in our work by four core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, and Involvement. Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors. For more information, visit ProAmpac.com.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products, services and healthcare sectors. The firm’s differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur and family owned companies. For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:47aBreaking Down Trends in the Flexible Packaging Market | Infiniti's Thought Leaders Answer Crucial Questions
BU
11:47aEcommerce, Gaming and Video Streaming Platforms Lead the Pack in Brand Trust, While Social Is Less Trusted
BU
11:46aTHE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON CHILDREN : COD Psychology Professors Emphasize Break from Routine can Positively Affect Child and Adolescent Development
GL
11:46aOrganic Skincare Products Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024) | Shift Towards Green Cosmeceuticals to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
11:45aNRC : Mandatory notification of trade
AQ
11:45aROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION : Repurchase of own shares on 20 August 2020
AQ
11:45aHAWESKO GROUP : AGM approves dividend payment of ? 1.75 per share
EQ
11:44aJohnson & Johnson to test coronavirus vaccine in 60,000 volunteers
RE
11:44aPoll shows Swiss back $6.6 bln plan to buy new fighter jets
RE
11:44aGREEN CURES & BOTANICAL DISTRIBUTION : and Product Supply Labs Agree on Exclusive Distribution Rights for FDA-Registered Hand Sanitizer
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DIGITAL CHINA GROUP CO., LTD. : In U.S.-China tech war, investors bet on China's localisation push
2SCHAEFFLER : EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SCHAEFFLER AG: Schaeffler AG Plans Creation of New Authorized Ca..
3BP PLC : Premier Oil lays out plan to extend debt facilities, posts first-half loss
4ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN N : publishes H1 2020 Shareholder Letter and Financial Results
5SOUTH32 : SOUTH32 : Australia's South32 profit plunges, defers share buyback decision

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group