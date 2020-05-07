Log in
ProAmpac : Launches ProActive Sustainability® Website

05/07/2020

ProAmpac, the flexible packaging leader, announced the launch of its ProActive Sustainability® website, www.proampac.com/sustainability.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200507005882/en/

From ProAmpac: new ProActive Sustainability home page. (Photo: Business Wire)

“This new site summarizes ProAmpac’s three-pronged approach to sustainability: our portfolio of award-winning sustainable packaging innovations; our approach to responsible operations; and our stewardship to the communities in which we operate,” said Adam Grose, chief commercial officer. Ranked as one of the top five flexible packaging converters in North America, ProAmpac has 32 manufacturing sites in seven countries.

In 2019, ProAmpac launched ProActive Sustainability®, an umbrella brand applying to its full suite of products to support their customers sustainability goals and includes ProActive Recyclable, ProActive PCR, ProActive Renewable, and ProActive Compostable. The new site provides a deeper look into each product category along with product applications and packaging format options.

“At ProAmpac, sustainability is much more than products. We are committed to being a good partner to our customers, employees and communities. By reducing energy use and the environmental impact of our facilities, ProAmpac is striving to make the communities where we live and operate even better,” continues Grose.

Also, the site includes information on ProAmpac’s social commitments with programs like 4Ocean, Planet Water Foundation, and the company’s own unique employee focused foundation, the ProAmpac Employee Assistance Fund.

“ProAmpac teammates have common goals: strength of engagement within the communities in which we live and work, and the donation of time and talent to many worthy causes. This new website helps communicate how ProAmpac is making sustainability a priority at every touchpoint,” said Grose.

To learn more about ProActive Sustainability please contact Marketing@ProAmpac.com or visit ProAmpac.com.

About ProAmpac
ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering. We provide creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. ProAmpac’s approach to sustainability – ProActive Sustainability® – provides innovative sustainable flexible packaging products to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals. We are guided in our work by four core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, and Involvement. Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors. For more information, visit ProAmpac.com.

About Pritzker Private Capital
Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products, services and healthcare sectors. The firm's differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.


© Business Wire 2020
