ProAmpac : Showcases Innovations at PACK EXPO, Premiers ProActive Sustainability™

ProAmpac, a leader in global flexible packaging, premiers ProActive
Sustainability™, a brand mark the company will use to identify products
that reinforce its commitment to environmental stewardship and the
responsible use of resources.
The company will introduce its sustainability mark and display a
portfolio of innovative packaging solutions at its PACK EXPO
International Booth S-3386, at McCormick Place, Chicago, Oct. 14-17.
“ProAmpac is at the forefront of the two biggest trends in packaging--
product innovation and sustainability,” said Adam Grose, chief
commercial officer.
Sustainability Means Being a Good Neighbor
“For ProAmpac, and our industry, sustainability is a journey through
complex environmental and social challenges. To maintain a clear focus,
we have developed a simple statement everyone at ProAmpac and our
partners can relate to, no matter how complex or how technical the
situation may be,” said Grose.
At ProAmpac, sustainability means being a good neighbor and looking
to the future.
Using advanced technology, we are developing and innovating
sustainable flexible packaging products. By reducing energy use and the
environmental impact of our facilities, ProAmpac is also engaging our
employees, collaborating with suppliers and customers, and teaming with
neighbors to make the communities where we operate, and our packaging,
even better.
“We call this ProActive Sustainability™, which is
incorporated with our products, and internal sustainability programs,”
Grose said.
100% Recyclable Packaging
ProAmpac is exhibiting several recyclable flexible packaging products at
PACK EXPO International, including:
-
Absolute Wrap™ Sandwich Wrap – For commercial food handling, this
quilted multi-layer paper-plastic, foil-replacing wrap offers superior
heat-retention and non-stick features with grease and moisture
barriers. It also preserves product freshness and ensures safe
handling. It uses 40 percent less plastic by replacing polyethylene
with Calcium Carbonate and can be recycled in paper waste streams.
-
QuadFlex Pouch – This is the industry’s first recyclable polyethylene
(PE) based, quad-seal pouch. The quad-seal, flat-bottom format,
provides five panels for branding on store shelves and is approved for
store drop off through the How2Recycle program.
-
100% Recyclable Pouch – ProAmpac’s first to market recyclable PE pouch
(and QuadFlex predecessor) provides several product options including
three-side seal, flat, or stand-up with bottom gusset; and also
provides stiffness, strength, puncture resistance, moisture barrier,
and grease resistance properties. It is also How2Recycle approved.
-
100% Recyclable High Barrier and Medium Barrier Film – ProAmpac’s
recyclable films have been engineered to run on vertical and
horizontal form/fill/seal packaging lines for a wide range of
applications. These films provide excellent seal, hot tack, clarity,
oxygen and moisture barrier and are approved by the How2Recycle
program.
Flexible Packaging Innovations
Additionally, the company is displaying the following flexible packaging
innovations:
-
PRO-VUE Shield– A first from ProAmpac that provides consumers with a
clear view of package contents while providing an excellent oxygen
barrier along with outstanding sealing properties with PVdC coated
films, EVOH sealants, and FDA approved resins. The seal/hot tack
properties support high-speed applications.
-
PRO-LocknPeel– This rollstock provides an easily opened, peelable top
seal with proven Over the Mountain performance -- preventing packages
from bursting in high-altitudes or low atmospheric-pressures. The
rollstock is targeted for VFFS quad seal or pillow bag applications
and features a gloss or matte, heat-sealable OPP outer web for quad
seal food applications. Two and three-ply versions are available.
-
PEEL & RESEAL Lidding— ProAmpac offers film with high oxygen and
moisture barrier properties built into the lidding sealant layer,
allowing for an innovative way to access the product and a high number
of peel and reseal opportunities to a variety of substrates.
-
PRO-TOUCH—A new line of textured varnishes that create shelf
differentiation using unique print techniques while capturing consumer
attention, building brand equity and engaging customers. Registered
matte, soft touch matte and paper touch provide unique finishes and a
premium look.
About ProAmpac
ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a
comprehensive product offering unparalleled in the industry. We provide
creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and
award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. We are guided
in our work by four core values that are the basis for our success:
Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, and Involvement. Cincinnati-based
ProAmpac is owned by PPC Partners along with management and
co-investors. For more information, visit ProAmpac.com.
About PPC Partners
PPC Partners acquires and operates North America-based, middle-market
companies with leading positions in the manufactured products, services
and healthcare sectors. Led by Tony Pritzker and the former investment
and operating professionals of Pritzker Group Private Capital, the
firm’s differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient
decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and
investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. PPC Partners
builds businesses for the long-term and is an ideal partner for
entrepreneur and family-owned companies. For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.
