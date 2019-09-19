ProAmpac : is Delivering Greener Flexible Packaging through ProActive Sustainability®

Showcasing Sustainable Solutions at PACK EXPO 2019, Booth LS-6156

ProAmpac’s exhibit at PACK EXPO 2019 showcases how Collaborative Innovation is delivering the sustainable flexible packaging solutions today’s consumers want and brand owners need.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190919005489/en/

New flexible package for L’Oréal’s REDKEN® Flash Lift Bonder (Photo: Business Wire)

“Many consumer-packaged goods (CPG) companies have pledged to make packaging reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025,” said ProAmpac CEO, Greg Tucker. “This is an enormous challenge and one that ProAmpac has been dedicated to with a company-wide initiative we call ProActive Sustainability®.”

“We’re delivering more sustainable flexible packaging options to our customers today and developing even more for the future,” said Tucker.

Flexible Packaging is More Sustainable

“When it comes to sustainable packaging, there is one overarching contributor to those goals – flexible packaging itself,” added Adam Grose, chief commercial officer.

“In contrast to rigid, flexible packaging increases the product-to-package ratio while enhancing manufacturing efficiencies and lowering distribution and storage costs,” said Grose.

For example, ProAmpac collaborated with one of the largest brand leaders in global health and beauty, L’Oréal, to develop a unique and more sustainable flexible package.

“For L’Oréal’s REDKEN® Flash Lift Bonder, we replaced a rigid container with an internal bag and twist tie with a single flexible package that includes a distinctive pour spout. The new container requires less space and weighs less, resulting in a better product-to-package ratio.

“The packaging was developed in record time, working with the customer – a program we call Collaborative Innovation. Recently, it was honored as a Diamond Finalist for the Packaging Innovation Awards by Dow,” Grose said.

ProActive Sustainability® Product Groups

The company is offering sustainable packaging in four product groups as follows:

ProActive Recyclable flexible packaging designed for store drop off recycling through How2Recycle®.

Solutions include the new ProActive Recyclable R-1000 high-speed vertical form-fill-seal (VFFS) and horizontal form-fill-seal (HFFS) rollstock making its debut at PACK EXPO and being demonstrated live at the show.

In addition to rollstock, ProAmpac offers these recyclable options: paper refuse bags for the lawn and garden market; paper handled shopping bags; premade standup pouches; and a recyclable option for Signature Surfaces Paper Touch coating.

ProActive PCR ProAmpac can incorporate FDA food-contact compliant post-consumer recycled (PCR) content into the sealant layer or print web of a package to meet sustainability goals.

In June, the company introduced a high-barrier FDA compliant pouch with 25 percent PCR for JUSTIN’S® Nut Butter Covered Nuts. “It’s one of the first commercial pouches to use such a high proportion of PCR plastic,” according to Packaging World magazine.

ProActive Renewable Award-winning packaging made with bio-based resin.

This year, ProAmpac was honored with an AmeriStar Award for the innovative packaging for Scotts® MiracleGro® Performance Organics™ growing media. Developed by ProAmpac in collaboration with the team from Scotts Miracle-Gro, this large format bag utilizes 25 percent bio-based material. Additionally, Packaging Impressions magazine bestowed the same package with its First Place 2019 Excellence Award in the sustainability category, saluting print quality as well as “technical innovation in packaging.”

ProActive Compostable Flexible Packaging made with materials that comply with the ASTM D6400 standard for industrial composting.

Compostable packaging is an attractive sustainable offering when combined with compostable products, such as yard waste or food.

“We have developed several multi-ply compostable structures with high-oxygen and moisture barrier properties, and these can be combined with a compostable reclosure and accept eco-friendly inks,” says Grose.

“Visit our PACK EXPO booth and you will be impressed with our sustainable packaging solutions,” said Grose. ProAmpac’s booth is LS-6156 in Lower South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center at the Sept. 23-25 PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO.

About ProAmpac

ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering. We provide creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. ProAmpac’s approach to sustainability – ProActive Sustainability® -- provides innovative sustainable flexible packaging products to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals. We are guided in our work by four core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, and Involvement. Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors. For more information, visit ProAmpac.com.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products, services and healthcare sectors. The firm’s differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur and family owned companies. For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190919005489/en/