ProAmpac :'s Hartford, Wisconsin Plant Receives Safe Quality Food Certification

ProAmpac, a global leader in flexible packaging, announces that its
Hartford, Wisconsin facility has been certified to the Safe Quality Food
(SQF) code, a global food safety program.
The team began work last August, and certification was received May 24,
making it the tenth SQF-Certified ProAmpac site in North America. “This
is one more step in ProAmpac’s commitment to provide food-safe packaging
to our customers from multiple facilities. Certification is driven by an
increasing demand from food and pet food customers responding to market
pressure and regulations,” said Adam Grose, chief commercial officer.
The Safe Quality Food program is recognized by retailers, brand owners,
and food service providers as one of the most rigorous and comprehensive
food safety and quality standards in the world. Certification, issued by
the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), requires establishment of a
rigorous, comprehensive food safety program through every step of the
supply chain. GFSI is a group of food safety experts that drives
continuous improvement in food safety management systems around the
world.
“To become an SQF Certified site, the Hartford facility’s cross
disciplinary Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) team
worked over the course of 10 months, with support from Hartford plant
employees, teams in other facilities, as well as corporate functions,”
said Ryan Fischer, the facility’s director of administration and team
lead on the SQF certification. Combining what the Safe Quality Food
Institute mentions as a “commitment to food safety” by the organization
and “hard work” by the people involved, this group developed an 11-part
HACCP plan, two policy statements, 16 programs and 22 new procedures.
“This was a strong effort on the part of the whole team to bring this
certification over the finish line,” explained Fischer.
The Hartford facility manufactures direct-contact flexible packaging for
food, in addition to lawn and garden flexible packaging.
About ProAmpac
ProAmpac is a leading global flexible
packaging company with a comprehensive product offering unparalleled in
the industry. We provide creative packaging solutions, industry-leading
customer service and award-winning innovation to a diverse global
marketplace. We are guided in our work by four core values that are the
basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, and
Involvement. Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private
Capital along with management and co-investors. For more information,
visit ProAmpac.com.
About Pritzker Private Capital
ProAmpac is a member company
of Pritzker Private Capital which acquires and operates North
America-based middle-market companies with leading positions in the
manufactured products, services and healthcare sectors. Pritzker Private
Capital’s differentiated, long-duration capital base allows ProAmpac the
flexibility to invest in serving its customers' needs over the long
term. For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.
