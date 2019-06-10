Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ProAmpac :'s Hartford, Wisconsin Plant Receives Safe Quality Food Certification

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/10/2019 | 08:04am EDT

ProAmpac, a global leader in flexible packaging, announces that its Hartford, Wisconsin facility has been certified to the Safe Quality Food (SQF) code, a global food safety program.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190610005214/en/

Recently SQF Qualified ProAmpac Hartford Site (Photo: Business Wire)

Recently SQF Qualified ProAmpac Hartford Site (Photo: Business Wire)

The team began work last August, and certification was received May 24, making it the tenth SQF-Certified ProAmpac site in North America. “This is one more step in ProAmpac’s commitment to provide food-safe packaging to our customers from multiple facilities. Certification is driven by an increasing demand from food and pet food customers responding to market pressure and regulations,” said Adam Grose, chief commercial officer.

The Safe Quality Food program is recognized by retailers, brand owners, and food service providers as one of the most rigorous and comprehensive food safety and quality standards in the world. Certification, issued by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), requires establishment of a rigorous, comprehensive food safety program through every step of the supply chain. GFSI is a group of food safety experts that drives continuous improvement in food safety management systems around the world.

“To become an SQF Certified site, the Hartford facility’s cross disciplinary Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) team worked over the course of 10 months, with support from Hartford plant employees, teams in other facilities, as well as corporate functions,” said Ryan Fischer, the facility’s director of administration and team lead on the SQF certification. Combining what the Safe Quality Food Institute mentions as a “commitment to food safety” by the organization and “hard work” by the people involved, this group developed an 11-part HACCP plan, two policy statements, 16 programs and 22 new procedures.

“This was a strong effort on the part of the whole team to bring this certification over the finish line,” explained Fischer.

The Hartford facility manufactures direct-contact flexible packaging for food, in addition to lawn and garden flexible packaging.

About ProAmpac
ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering unparalleled in the industry. We provide creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. We are guided in our work by four core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, and Involvement. Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors. For more information, visit ProAmpac.com.

About Pritzker Private Capital
ProAmpac is a member company of Pritzker Private Capital which acquires and operates North America-based middle-market companies with leading positions in the manufactured products, services and healthcare sectors. Pritzker Private Capital’s differentiated, long-duration capital base allows ProAmpac the flexibility to invest in serving its customers' needs over the long term. For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:28aSHILOH INDUSTRIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:28aTIANJIN PORT DEVELOPMENT : Announcements and Notices - Voluntary Announcement in Relation to the Equity Transfer in Tianjin Orient
PU
08:28aTIANJIN PORT DEVELOPMENT : Announcements and Notices - Connected Transaction
PU
08:28aTIANJIN PORT DEVELOPMENT : Announcements and Notices - Connected Transactions
PU
08:28aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Raytheon Agrees To Mega Merger With United Technologies
PU
08:28aHUAXI : Announcement and Notices - Positive. Profit Alert
PU
08:27aSEERA : Dubai Tourism to strengthen tourism links with Saudi Arabia
AQ
08:27aSUPERCOM : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:25aGCB BANK : ?GCB Bank's Digitisation Drive Gathers Momentum ... Plans to Introduce Mobile Wallet
AQ
08:25aSCANCOM : MTN Targets 20 Million Mobile Money Subscribers
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LG UPLUS CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Some big tech firms cut employees' access to Huawei, muddying 5G rollout
2OCADO GROUP PLC : OCADO : sows £17 million 'vertical farming' seed to diversify
3FERGUSON PLC : FERGUSON : third-quarter revenue misses estimates on slowing U.S. growth
4GAME DIGITAL PLC : GAME DIGITAL : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)
5METSO : METSO : Finland's Metso buys Canada's McCloskey for $317 million

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About