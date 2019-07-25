Log in
ProBiora Health™ Gives Veterans a Reason to Smile by Partnering with GreaterGood.org and Operation Support Our Troops–America

07/25/2019 | 02:11pm EDT

ProBiora Health™, producer of oral care probiotics for people and pets, is donating 30-day supplies of its once-a-day mint, ProBioraPlus™, to local organizations working with low-income and homeless veterans in order to help those who served maintain good oral care and overall health.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190725005699/en/

ProBioraPlus™ - the first probiotics for oral care (Photo: Business Wire)

ProBioraPlus™ - the first probiotics for oral care (Photo: Business Wire)

“Many veterans struggle to make ends meet and too many are homeless. These deserving men and women don’t always have the ability to maintain their oral hygiene,” said Chris Koski, CEO of ProBiora Health™. “ProBioraPlus™ probiotics reintroduce ‘good’ bacteria into their mouths to crowd out the harmful bacteria that cause tooth decay and gum disease.”

“GreaterGood.org is grateful for our continued relationship with ProBiora Health™,” said Brooke Nowak, director of People and Planet Programs at GreaterGood.org. “Their most recent donation of 1,913 units of ProBioraPlus™ will help disadvantaged veterans living in the Chicago area.”

The 30-day supplies of ProBioraPlus™ will be distributed to veterans by OSOT.

“On behalf of OSOT, thank you for the generous donation of ProBioraPlus™,” said Bill Rickert, executive director of OSOT. “Because of partners like ProBiora Health™, we can take a lead in the important issue of our veterans’ oral health.”

Veterans can receive a free 30-day supply of ProBioraPlus™ through a variety of local organizations in Illinois working with OSOT, including Volunteers of America, Hines VA, Illinois DAV, Jimmy Proffitt House and A Safe Haven.

For more information on distribution schedules contact OSOT Executive Director Bill Rickert at: 630-971-1150 (O), 630-921-0532 (C) or brickert@osotamerica.org.

ProBiora Health™, LLC, develops and markets a complete line of proprietary probiotics specifically designed to enhance oral health for people and pets. Based on ProBiora3®, a patented blend of three naturally occurring strains of beneficial bacteria discovered by Dr. Jeffrey Hillman, ProBiora probiotics are the first probiotics specifically designed for and native to the mouth. probiorahealth.com

GreaterGood.org is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization working to improve the health and well-being of people, pets and the planet. In addition to creating and operating a suite of Signature Programs, GreaterGood has given over $175 million in cash and product grants to charity partners and programs worldwide that work toward our mission. greatergood.org

Operation Support Our Troops–America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to providing comfort and care at home and away to active duty military, families and veterans. Founded in 2003 as a grassroots effort, OSOT is now one of the largest volunteer-based military support organizations in the country, with over 500 volunteers contributing over 10,000 hours in service each year. osotamerica.org


© Business Wire 2019
