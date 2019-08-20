Log in
ProEquities : President and CEO Chris Flint Announces Successful Election to FINRA Board of Governors

08/20/2019 | 10:01am EDT

Industry Leader with 23 Years of Experience, Endorsed by the Financial Services Institute and the Bank Insurance Securities Association, Elected to FINRA Board’s Large Firms Seat

ProEquities, a leading independent financial advisory and brokerage firm, and a subsidiary of Protective Life Corporation, today announced the successful election of its President and CEO, Chris Flint, to the FINRA Board of Governors. Mr. Flint, who launched his candidacy for the FINRA Board’s Large Firms Seat on July 24, was formally endorsed by both the Financial Services Institute (FSI) and the Bank Insurance and Securities Association (BISA).

Mr. Flint said, “I’m honored by the support of FINRA’s voting members and grateful to both FSI and BISA for their respective endorsements of my candidacy. As I commence my new term on FINRA’s Board of Governors, I will focus on bringing a fresh perspective and new ideas about how our industry and FINRA can work together to strengthen the future of financial advice. I’m excited to represent the views of all FINRA member firms, while advocating for the key issues that I emphasized throughout my candidacy, such as ending rulemaking by enforcement and helping to create a level regulatory playing field between the broker-dealer and RIA sectors.”

Chris Flint is expected to assume his new responsibilities on FINRA’s Board of Governors effective immediately. For more information about Chris Flint’s campaign, please visit www.ChrisWFlint.com.

ABOUT PROEQUITIES

Founded in 1985, ProEquities, member FINRA/SIPC, is a RIA and a broker/dealer. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, this wholly-owned subsidiary of Protective Life Corporation supports more than 600 independent advisors nationwide with $17 billion in client assets as of June 30, 2019, as investment advisor representatives and registered representatives, as well as financial advisors who work through hybrid service models. For more information on ProEquities, please visit www.Proequities.com.

ABOUT PROTECTIVE

Protective Life Corporation (Protective) provides financial services through the production, distribution and administration of insurance and investment products throughout the U.S. Protective traces its roots to its flagship company, Protective Life Insurance Company – founded in 1907. Throughout its more than 110-year history, Protective’s growth and success can be largely attributed to its ongoing commitment to serving people and doing the right thing – for its employees, distributors, and most importantly, its customers. Protective’s home office is located in Birmingham, Alabama, and its 3,000+ employees are located in offices across the United States. As of March 31, 2019, Protective had assets of approximately $92 billion. Protective Life Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (TSE:8750). For more information about Protective, please visit www.Protective.com.


© Business Wire 2019
