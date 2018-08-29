ProEquities : Raises $26,000 for Local Non-Profit to Feed Underprivileged School Children in Bermuda During Advisor Recognition Trip

ProEquities, an independent financial advisory and broker-dealer firm
that is a subsidiary of Protective Life Corporation, today announced
that it raised $26,000 for the “Breakfast for Every Child” program run
by the Coalition for the Protection of Children (“CPC”), a Bermuda-based
non-profit. The funds were donated as part of a benefit attended by
qualifiers of the firm’s Elite Summit trip for top-performing financial
advisors, which was held June 27 to July 1 in Southampton, Bermuda.
Christopher Flint, ProEquities President and Chief Executive Officer,
said, “We are a broker-dealer that believes in being client focused,
maintaining integrity in all our actions, and helping others, and we
want to attract and retain advisors who share these same core beliefs.
It would be hard to find a more deserving cause than helping low-income
students receive a healthy breakfast, which is the most important meal
of their academic day. The donations to the CPC reflect our philosophy
of serving people with our heart, mind and shared resources. We
encourage everyone who is part of the ProEquities community to foster
authentic human connections in their professional, personal and
philanthropic interactions, because that leads to a better world for all
of us.”
The CPC’s Breakfast for Every Child program provides 100,000 breakfasts
each school year to qualifying children in kindergarten through middle
school. Since its inception, the program has dramatically boosted the
test scores of participating students. During this year’s Elite Summit
trip, there was a small silent auction, though the firm’s fundraising
efforts were driven mostly by attendees making financial donations via
pledge cards.
ProEquities has incorporated local charity work for families and
children into its annual Elite Summit trips for the last three years. In
2016, attendees in Monterey, Calif., participated in a live auction and
raffle to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House. In 2017, attendees
in Los Cabos, Mexico, participated in a benefit for Casa Hogar, a local
orphanage for abused and neglected children. In total, ProEquities
advisors and home-office staff contributed more than $81,000 during this
time.
Mr. Flint concluded, “We plan to continue our charitable mission at next
year’s Elite Summit, which will be held in Jackson Hole, Wyo., from July
10 - 14, 2019. It is an opportunity to help deserving causes in need and
to keep living up to the broader culture of social responsibility that
our parent company, Protective Life, embodies.”
ABOUT PROEQUITIES
Founded in 1985, ProEquities, member FINRA/SIPC, is an independent RIA
and a broker/dealer. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, this
wholly-owned subsidiary of Protective Life Corporation supports more
than 700 independent advisors nationwide as investment advisor
representatives and registered representatives, as well as advisors who
work through hybrid service models. For more information on ProEquities,
please visit www.Proequities.com.
ABOUT PROTECTIVE
Protective Life Corporation provides financial services through the
production, distribution, and administration of insurance and investment
products throughout the U.S. The flagship subsidiary, Protective Life
Insurance Company, was founded in 1907. Protective’s home office is
located in Birmingham, Alabama. As of March 31, 2018, the Company had
assets of approximately $78.0 billion. Protective Life Corporation is a
wholly owned subsidiary of Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (TSE:8750,
“Dai-ichi”). For more information about Protective, please visit www.Protective.com.
