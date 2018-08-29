Log in
ProEquities : Raises $26,000 for Local Non-Profit to Feed Underprivileged School Children in Bermuda During Advisor Recognition Trip

08/29/2018 | 03:53pm CEST

Independent Broker-Dealer Has Incorporated Charity Work Into Annual Elite Summit Trips for Its Top-Performing Financial Advisors for the Last Three Years

Funds Raised in Silent Auction Are for the Coalition for the Protection of Children’s “Breakfast for Every Child” Program, Which Serves 100,000 Meals Every School Year

ProEquities, an independent financial advisory and broker-dealer firm that is a subsidiary of Protective Life Corporation, today announced that it raised $26,000 for the “Breakfast for Every Child” program run by the Coalition for the Protection of Children (“CPC”), a Bermuda-based non-profit. The funds were donated as part of a benefit attended by qualifiers of the firm’s Elite Summit trip for top-performing financial advisors, which was held June 27 to July 1 in Southampton, Bermuda.

Christopher Flint, ProEquities President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are a broker-dealer that believes in being client focused, maintaining integrity in all our actions, and helping others, and we want to attract and retain advisors who share these same core beliefs. It would be hard to find a more deserving cause than helping low-income students receive a healthy breakfast, which is the most important meal of their academic day. The donations to the CPC reflect our philosophy of serving people with our heart, mind and shared resources. We encourage everyone who is part of the ProEquities community to foster authentic human connections in their professional, personal and philanthropic interactions, because that leads to a better world for all of us.”

The CPC’s Breakfast for Every Child program provides 100,000 breakfasts each school year to qualifying children in kindergarten through middle school. Since its inception, the program has dramatically boosted the test scores of participating students. During this year’s Elite Summit trip, there was a small silent auction, though the firm’s fundraising efforts were driven mostly by attendees making financial donations via pledge cards.

ProEquities has incorporated local charity work for families and children into its annual Elite Summit trips for the last three years. In 2016, attendees in Monterey, Calif., participated in a live auction and raffle to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House. In 2017, attendees in Los Cabos, Mexico, participated in a benefit for Casa Hogar, a local orphanage for abused and neglected children. In total, ProEquities advisors and home-office staff contributed more than $81,000 during this time.

Mr. Flint concluded, “We plan to continue our charitable mission at next year’s Elite Summit, which will be held in Jackson Hole, Wyo., from July 10 - 14, 2019. It is an opportunity to help deserving causes in need and to keep living up to the broader culture of social responsibility that our parent company, Protective Life, embodies.”

ABOUT PROEQUITIES

Founded in 1985, ProEquities, member FINRA/SIPC, is an independent RIA and a broker/dealer. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, this wholly-owned subsidiary of Protective Life Corporation supports more than 700 independent advisors nationwide as investment advisor representatives and registered representatives, as well as advisors who work through hybrid service models. For more information on ProEquities, please visit www.Proequities.com.

ABOUT PROTECTIVE

Protective Life Corporation provides financial services through the production, distribution, and administration of insurance and investment products throughout the U.S. The flagship subsidiary, Protective Life Insurance Company, was founded in 1907. Protective’s home office is located in Birmingham, Alabama. As of March 31, 2018, the Company had assets of approximately $78.0 billion. Protective Life Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (TSE:8750, “Dai-ichi”). For more information about Protective, please visit www.Protective.com.


© Business Wire 2018
