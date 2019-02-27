ProGrade Digital Announces Strategic Partner Sampling of CFexpress™ 1.0 Memory Cards with Read Speeds of 1,600MB/s and a CFexpress USB 3.1, Gen 2 Reader

CFexpress Cobalt Cards Provide Minimum Write Speeds of 1,300MB/s

ProGrade Digital, Inc., founded with a mission to provide the highest quality professional grade digital memory cards and workflow solutions, announces broader sampling of its CFexpress™ 1.0 Type B cards. First demonstrated by the company in April 2018 at the National Association of Broadcasters Show (NAB) Las Vegas, CFexpress 1.0 offers next generation memory card performance by leveraging PCIe, Gen 3 interconnect with NVMe host controller interface. ProGrade Digital CFexpress cards provide read speeds up-to 1,600MB/s, and burst write speeds up-to 1,400MB/s. Two performance levels are available: Cobalt label: delivers minimum sustained write speed of 1,300MB/s; Gold label: delivers minimum sustained write speeds of between 150MB/s and 400MB/s depending on card capacity.

Evaluation samples of ProGrade Digital CFexpress cards and readers are available to qualified partners by visiting https://progradedigital.com/prograde-digital-partner-sample-request/ and completing an evaluation form. Once qualified by the company, sample purchases can be made easily through the company’s ecommerce site. ProGrade Digital cards and readers will be available for purchase by the general public as soon as firmware for existing compatible cameras is updated or when new devices are introduced into the market.

“Having demonstrated the capabilities with CFexpress early last year, ProGrade Digital is pleased to invite development partners globally to evaluate this new card standard for use with their next generation products,” said Wes Brewer, founder and CEO of ProGrade Digital. “The CFexpress form factor provides extremely fast data read and write speeds with very low latency, which makes it ideal for imaging, as well as a range of industrial, computational and enterprise applications. Our new CFexpress high speed USB 3.1, Gen 2 reader, adds immediate access of high-speed data transfers from camera to any workstation utilizing commonly available USB ports. Through our new sampling program, plus our ongoing work with imaging industry leaders, ProGrade Digital continues to advance the market adoption of this important new standard for removable storage.”

ProGrade Digital CFexpress portfolio:

CFexpress Cobalt Maximum read speed 1600MB/s Burst write speed 1400MB/s Minimum sustained write speed 1300MB/s Capacities: 325GB, 650GB

CFexpress Gold Maximum read speed 1600MB/s Burst write speed 600MB/s - 1000MB/s Minimum sustained write speed 150MB/s - 400MB/s Capacities: 120GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB



CFexpress 1.0 Cobalt and Gold both deliver:

Fully compliant with CompactFlash™ Association 1.0 specification

NVMe host interface with PCIe Gen3 X2 interconnect

Extended battery life and low standby power through NVMe PS0 – PS4 support

XQD host interoperable with firmware support

Metal enclosure for improved durability and heat dissipation

Thermal throttling protects card from overheating

Optimized controllers specifically designed for use in professional-grade motion and still capture cameras

Unique serialized tracking of every card enabling identification of key components and manufacturing data for the highest quality control

Rigorous 100% full card testing down to individual memory chips for optimal quality

X-ray proof, shock-proof

Temperature ranges: operating 14 to 158°F/ -10 to 70°C; storage -4 to 185°F/ -20 to 85°C

Dimensions: 29.6mm x 38.5mm x 3.8mm

3-year warranty

The CFexpress form factor is forecasted to gain broad industry adoption starting in 2019 due to its backward compatibility with XQD, and its open industry standard support from major device manufacturers.

About ProGrade Digital, Inc.

ProGrade Digital focuses exclusively on the design and marketing of digital memory cards, card readers and workflow software required by imaging professionals. Flagship products include ProGrade Digital CFexpress™ and ProGrade Digital SDXC UHS-II V90 memory cards offered in a range of capacities and USB 3.1, Gen 2 high speed readers. ProGrade Digital memory cards and workflow solutions are available for purchase globally through Amazon.com, on the company website and also B&H Photo and Video.

ProGrade Digital is an authorized licensee of SDXC, microSDXC, CFast 2.0, CompactFlash and CFexpress trademarks. All other brand or product names in the release are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

