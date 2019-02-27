ProGrade Digital Announces Strategic Partner Sampling of CFexpress™ 1.0 Memory Cards with Read Speeds of 1,600MB/s and a CFexpress USB 3.1, Gen 2 Reader

ProGrade Digital, Inc., founded with a mission to provide the highest
quality professional grade digital memory cards and workflow solutions,
announces broader sampling of its CFexpress™ 1.0 Type B cards. First
demonstrated by the company in April 2018 at the National Association of
Broadcasters Show (NAB) Las Vegas, CFexpress 1.0 offers next generation
memory card performance by leveraging PCIe, Gen 3 interconnect with NVMe
host controller interface. ProGrade Digital CFexpress cards provide read
speeds up-to 1,600MB/s, and burst write speeds up-to 1,400MB/s. Two
performance levels are available: Cobalt label: delivers minimum
sustained write speed of 1,300MB/s; Gold label: delivers minimum
sustained write speeds of between 150MB/s and 400MB/s depending on card
capacity.
ProGrade Digital CFexpress Card 1TB (Photo: Business Wire)
Evaluation samples of ProGrade Digital CFexpress cards and readers are
available to qualified partners by visiting https://progradedigital.com/prograde-digital-partner-sample-request/
and completing an evaluation form. Once qualified by the company, sample
purchases can be made easily through the company’s ecommerce site.
ProGrade Digital cards and readers will be available for purchase by the
general public as soon as firmware for existing compatible cameras is
updated or when new devices are introduced into the market.
“Having demonstrated the capabilities with CFexpress early last year,
ProGrade Digital is pleased to invite development partners globally to
evaluate this new card standard for use with their next generation
products,” said Wes Brewer, founder and CEO of ProGrade Digital. “The
CFexpress form factor provides extremely fast data read and write speeds
with very low latency, which makes it ideal for imaging, as well as a
range of industrial, computational and enterprise applications. Our new
CFexpress high speed USB 3.1, Gen 2 reader, adds immediate access of
high-speed data transfers from camera to any workstation utilizing
commonly available USB ports. Through our new sampling program, plus our
ongoing work with imaging industry leaders, ProGrade Digital continues
to advance the market adoption of this important new standard for
removable storage.”
ProGrade Digital CFexpress portfolio:
-
CFexpress Cobalt
-
Maximum read speed 1600MB/s
-
Burst write speed 1400MB/s
-
Minimum sustained write speed 1300MB/s
-
Capacities: 325GB, 650GB
-
CFexpress Gold
-
Maximum read speed 1600MB/s
-
Burst write speed 600MB/s - 1000MB/s
-
Minimum sustained write speed 150MB/s - 400MB/s
-
Capacities: 120GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
CFexpress 1.0 Cobalt and Gold both deliver:
-
Fully compliant with CompactFlash™ Association 1.0 specification
-
NVMe host interface with PCIe Gen3 X2 interconnect
-
Extended battery life and low standby power through NVMe PS0 – PS4
support
-
XQD host interoperable with firmware support
-
Metal enclosure for improved durability and heat dissipation
-
Thermal throttling protects card from overheating
-
Optimized controllers specifically designed for use in
professional-grade motion and still capture cameras
-
Unique serialized tracking of every card enabling identification of
key components and manufacturing data for the highest quality control
-
Rigorous 100% full card testing down to individual memory chips for
optimal quality
-
X-ray proof, shock-proof
-
Temperature ranges: operating 14 to 158°F/ -10 to 70°C; storage -4 to
185°F/ -20 to 85°C
-
Dimensions: 29.6mm x 38.5mm x 3.8mm
-
3-year warranty
The CFexpress form factor is forecasted to gain broad industry adoption
starting in 2019 due to its backward compatibility with XQD, and its
open industry standard support from major device manufacturers.
About ProGrade Digital, Inc.
ProGrade Digital focuses exclusively on the design and marketing of
digital memory cards, card readers and workflow software required by
imaging professionals. Flagship products include ProGrade Digital
CFexpress™ and ProGrade Digital SDXC UHS-II V90 memory cards offered in
a range of capacities and USB 3.1, Gen 2 high speed readers. ProGrade
Digital memory cards and workflow solutions are available for purchase
globally through Amazon.com, on the company website and also B&H Photo
and Video.
ProGrade Digital is an authorized licensee of SDXC, microSDXC, CFast
2.0, CompactFlash and CFexpress trademarks. All other brand or product
names in the release are trademarks or registered trademarks of their
respective holders.
