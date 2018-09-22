ProLon® Celebrates Second Year Anniversary with the Announcement of a New Major Patent and More Than 80,000 Impacted Consumers’ Lives

After only two years, L-Nutra's flagship product, ProLon®, the first-ever five-day Fasting Mimicking Diet® (FMD®), is currently the only product in healthcare that is designed, researched, tested, and now patented for optimizing longevity and healthspan.

ProLon launched in the United States on September 21, 2016, and quickly expanded into 12 international countries. Today, ProLon has impacted the lives of 80,000 consumers in the United States and Europe. L-Nutra will be expanding into Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Middle East, Japan and China. The company is on track to be one of the fastest growing nutri-technology companies with breakthrough scientific research and a rich pipeline of Fasting Mimicking Diets.

“We are at a very exciting time in the history of public health, whereby we have scientifically identified many health benefits of fasting, a practice that has been part of the human race since its existence on Earth and that was abandoned by many in the last 100 years, only to witness a major increase in chronic diseases. L-Nutra makes fasting safe, practical and effective with a natural food regimen that mimics its benefits. We launched the new fasting category in nutrition, and gained the trust of both healthcare practitioners and consumers,” said Joseph Antoun MD, CEO of L-Nutra. “We know we have a very effective and successful product when we sign up around 90 new health clinics per week, and generate 40% of our consumer sales from friends and family of existing customers.”

The main health benefits of the Fasting Mimicking Diet are due to the metabolic and cellular effects of the diet. While most diets focus on weight loss, the Fasting Mimicking Diet not only induces weight loss, but also maintains healthy levels of cholesterol, triglycerides, blood sugar and other important health markers. Due to these effects, the Fasting Mimicking Diet was granted the first patent in history on promoting tissue/organ regeneration, Longevity and Healthspan on July 10, 2018. The FMD holds multiple patents discovered and clinically tested by the laboratory of Valter Longo and Keck Hospital at the University of Southern California (USC). These patents are exclusively licensed to L-Nutra, and include indications such as cancer, auto-immune diseases, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases. USC and multiple research centers around the world are currently researching the impact of the FMD on these diseases.

ProLon has helped over 80,000 individuals improve their wellbeing. More than 5,500 healthcare providers have recommended ProLon to their patients. “Our goal is to scientifically uncover all the health benefits of fasting and make them available to billions of individuals,” says Dr. Antoun. “We are aiming at enhancing human longevity by many years, and we believe it is within in our reach,” continued Dr. Antoun.

As part of the company’s commitment to help improve the health of others, ProLon inventor, Dr. Valter Longo, generously donates all profits from his 60% share in L-Nutra to the Create Cures Foundation, whose mission is to help fund ways to prevent illness and promote longer, healthier lives.

To celebrate ProLon's second anniversary, ProLon will be hosting a giveaway, where 100 entrants will be randomly selected to win the five-day Fasting Mimicking Diet meal program and a consultation with a health advisor to help kickoff their fasts. The giveaway will run from September 21, 2018, through October 19, 2018. Visit this link to enter: http://bit.ly/proloncontest.

About L-Nutra

L-Nutra is a leading nutri-technology company based in Los Angeles, California. It exclusively licenses from the University of Southern California Fasting Mimicking Diet (FMD) technologies and develops, markets, and sells them for various indications aimed at increasing Healthspan, the healthy part of life. Unlike biological and pharmaceutical drugs, L-Nutra’s natural, plant-based, and effective nutri-technologies mimic and enhance a protectionist and healing effect induced by several consecutive days of fasting. The inventor of ProLon, Dr. Valter Longo, generously donates all profits from his 60% share in L-Nutra to the Create Cures Foundation, whose mission is to help fund ways to prevent illness and promote longer, healthier lives.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180921005627/en/