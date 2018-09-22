ProLon® Celebrates Second Year Anniversary with the Announcement of a New Major Patent and More Than 80,000 Impacted Consumers’ Lives

After only two years, L-Nutra's
flagship product, ProLon®,
the first-ever five-day Fasting Mimicking Diet® (FMD®), is currently the
only product in healthcare that is designed, researched, tested, and now
patented for optimizing longevity and healthspan.
ProLon
launched in the United States on September 21, 2016, and quickly
expanded into 12 international countries. Today, ProLon
has impacted the lives of 80,000 consumers in the United States and
Europe. L-Nutra will be expanding into Canada, Mexico, Australia, New
Zealand, Middle East, Japan and China. The company is on track to be one
of the fastest growing nutri-technology companies with breakthrough
scientific research and a rich pipeline of Fasting Mimicking Diets.
“We are at a very exciting time in the history of public health, whereby
we have scientifically identified many health benefits of fasting, a
practice that has been part of the human race since its existence on
Earth and that was abandoned by many in the last 100 years, only to
witness a major increase in chronic diseases. L-Nutra makes fasting
safe, practical and effective with a natural food regimen that mimics
its benefits. We launched the new fasting category in nutrition, and
gained the trust of both healthcare practitioners and consumers,” said
Joseph Antoun MD, CEO of L-Nutra. “We know we have a very effective and
successful product when we sign up around 90 new health clinics per
week, and generate 40% of our consumer sales from friends and family of
existing customers.”
The main health benefits of the Fasting Mimicking Diet are due to the
metabolic and cellular effects of the diet. While most diets focus on
weight loss, the Fasting Mimicking Diet not only induces weight loss,
but also maintains healthy levels of cholesterol, triglycerides, blood
sugar and other important health markers. Due to these effects, the
Fasting Mimicking Diet was granted the first patent in history on
promoting tissue/organ regeneration, Longevity and Healthspan on July
10, 2018. The FMD holds multiple patents discovered and clinically
tested by the laboratory
of Valter Longo and Keck
Hospital at the University of Southern California (USC). These
patents are exclusively licensed to L-Nutra, and include indications
such as cancer, auto-immune diseases, diabetes, and cardiovascular
diseases. USC and multiple research centers around the world are
currently researching the impact of the FMD on these diseases.
ProLon
has helped over 80,000 individuals improve their wellbeing. More than
5,500 healthcare providers have recommended ProLon
to their patients. “Our goal is to scientifically uncover all the health
benefits of fasting and make them available to billions of individuals,”
says Dr. Antoun. “We are aiming at enhancing human longevity by many
years, and we believe it is within in our reach,” continued Dr. Antoun.
As part of the company’s commitment to help improve the health of
others, ProLon inventor, Dr. Valter Longo, generously donates all
profits from his 60% share in L-Nutra to the Create Cures Foundation,
whose mission is to help fund ways to prevent illness and promote
longer, healthier lives.
To celebrate ProLon's
second anniversary, ProLon
will be hosting a giveaway, where 100 entrants will be randomly selected
to win the five-day Fasting Mimicking Diet meal program and a
consultation with a health advisor to help kickoff their fasts. The
giveaway will run from September 21, 2018, through October 19, 2018.
Visit this link to enter: http://bit.ly/proloncontest.
About L-Nutra
L-Nutra is a leading nutri-technology company based in Los Angeles,
California. It exclusively licenses from the University of Southern
California Fasting Mimicking Diet (FMD) technologies and develops,
markets, and sells them for various indications aimed at increasing
Healthspan, the healthy part of life. Unlike biological and
pharmaceutical drugs, L-Nutra’s natural, plant-based, and effective
nutri-technologies mimic and enhance a protectionist and healing effect
induced by several consecutive days of fasting. The inventor of ProLon,
Dr. Valter Longo, generously donates all profits from his 60% share in
L-Nutra to the Create Cures Foundation, whose mission is to help fund
ways to prevent illness and promote longer, healthier lives.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180921005627/en/