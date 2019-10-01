Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ProLon Fasting Mimicking Program Introduces New Soup Flavors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 01:07pm EDT

L-Nutra, developer of ProLon®, the first and only Fasting Mimicking Diet® (FMD), have launched ProLon® with Soup Variety 2, featuring a selection of new soup flavors.

Like the original ProLon, ProLon with Soup Variety 2 is a scientifically designed five-day meal program that provides micro- and macro-nutrients in specific ranges and combinations that provide nourishment to the body while allowing the cells to remain in a “fasting” mode. The difference is the introduction of a new variety of soups.

News of the ProLon Soup Variety 2 launch comes on the heels of L-Nutra’s recent announcement that it has now sold more than 150,000 boxes of the ProLon 5-day meal plan.

“As evidenced by ProLon’s steady growth in popularity, combined with consumer feedback and interaction, it’s clear that our customers love the tasty foods offered in the original ProLon FMD,” said Joseph Antoun, MD, CEO of L-Nutra. “We also have heard from many of our customers about their desire to experience more flavors for added variety. We listened and are excited to be able to respond directly with great new soup flavors, while maintaining our most popular soups as part of the Soup Variety 2 selection as well.”

ProLon Soup Variety 2 offers three new soup flavors: Butternut Squash; White Beans & Spinach; and Butternut Squash & Quinoa. Two of ProLon’s original flavors, Minestrone and Tomato, will also continue to be offered in Soup Variety 2. All ProLon soups have been designed by professional Italian chefs, and incorporate the Fasting Mimicking Program Technology.

All original ProLon soup flavors will continue to be available via the original ProLon FMD.

Each ProLon box contains everything needed for a five day ProLon FMD experience and is designed to promote the body’s natural ability to protect and rejuvenate. In a recent clinical study, three cycles of ProLon were shown to reduce fat (especially belly fat) while protecting lean body mass. It also helps the body maintain healthy levels of blood pressure that were already within the normal range, as well as support overall wellness.

The benefits of a traditional fast can be achieved while eating the foods provided through the ProLon meal program. ProLon comes in five convenient grab-and-go boxes (one for each day) that include nutritious plant-based energy bars, soups, a variety of snacks, drinks, and supplements.

About L-Nutra

L-Nutra is a leader in the field of nutri-technology related to longevity and healthspan. L-Nutra has the exclusive rights from the University of Southern California to market ProLon® FMD, the first and only Fasting Mimicking Program, which mimics fasting to enhance the body’s natural ability to rejuvenate itself. ProLon is the result of decades of state-of-the-art research to unlock the power of nutrition for longevity. For more information, please visit l-nutra.com and prolonfmd.com.

Media Contact: For more information, to arrange interviews or receive product photos, please contact Paul Williams, paul@medialinecommunications.com, 310/569-0023.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:24pSWEDBANK : Ousts Executives in Estonian Unit Amid Internal Probe
DJ
01:23pMTR : Strongly Condemns Arson at Railway Facilities
PU
01:23pPURATION : KALY – Kali-Extracts Consumer Cannabis Extract Business Reports Growing Revenue Bolstering Its Long Term Biopharmaceutical Strategy
AQ
01:22pCOURT : FCC can dump net neutrality, but can't bar state laws
AQ
01:21pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) on behalf of Shareholders
BU
01:19pTIME TO TAKE ON THE 19 PERCENT : Money 20/20 USA Launches Campaign to Challenge the Gender Pay Gap
PR
01:18pUNILEVER N : acquires Personal Care business Lenor Japan
PU
01:18pSTINGRAY : Top-Rated Stingray Music Mobile App Now Available Free to All Canadians
AQ
01:18pFounder of emergency dispatch giant is latest IRT investor
GL
01:18pKBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2019-4 (SEMT 2019-4)
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1POSTNL : POSTNL : One strong nationwide postal network for the Netherlands
2Major U.S. investors have billions at risk in Chinese stocks
3CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : CREDIT SUISSE : Chief Operating Officer Resigns Over Surveillance Scandal -- Update
4BIOTAGE AB : BIOTAGE : Erika Söderberg Johnson leaves Biotage
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group