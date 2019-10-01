ProLon Fasting Mimicking Program Introduces New Soup Flavors

L-Nutra, developer of ProLon®, the first and only Fasting Mimicking Diet® (FMD), have launched ProLon® with Soup Variety 2, featuring a selection of new soup flavors.

Like the original ProLon, ProLon with Soup Variety 2 is a scientifically designed five-day meal program that provides micro- and macro-nutrients in specific ranges and combinations that provide nourishment to the body while allowing the cells to remain in a “fasting” mode. The difference is the introduction of a new variety of soups.

News of the ProLon Soup Variety 2 launch comes on the heels of L-Nutra’s recent announcement that it has now sold more than 150,000 boxes of the ProLon 5-day meal plan.

“As evidenced by ProLon’s steady growth in popularity, combined with consumer feedback and interaction, it’s clear that our customers love the tasty foods offered in the original ProLon FMD,” said Joseph Antoun, MD, CEO of L-Nutra. “We also have heard from many of our customers about their desire to experience more flavors for added variety. We listened and are excited to be able to respond directly with great new soup flavors, while maintaining our most popular soups as part of the Soup Variety 2 selection as well.”

ProLon Soup Variety 2 offers three new soup flavors: Butternut Squash; White Beans & Spinach; and Butternut Squash & Quinoa. Two of ProLon’s original flavors, Minestrone and Tomato, will also continue to be offered in Soup Variety 2. All ProLon soups have been designed by professional Italian chefs, and incorporate the Fasting Mimicking Program Technology.

All original ProLon soup flavors will continue to be available via the original ProLon FMD.

Each ProLon box contains everything needed for a five day ProLon FMD experience and is designed to promote the body’s natural ability to protect and rejuvenate. In a recent clinical study, three cycles of ProLon were shown to reduce fat (especially belly fat) while protecting lean body mass. It also helps the body maintain healthy levels of blood pressure that were already within the normal range, as well as support overall wellness.

The benefits of a traditional fast can be achieved while eating the foods provided through the ProLon meal program. ProLon comes in five convenient grab-and-go boxes (one for each day) that include nutritious plant-based energy bars, soups, a variety of snacks, drinks, and supplements.

About L-Nutra

L-Nutra is a leader in the field of nutri-technology related to longevity and healthspan. L-Nutra has the exclusive rights from the University of Southern California to market ProLon® FMD, the first and only Fasting Mimicking Program, which mimics fasting to enhance the body’s natural ability to rejuvenate itself. ProLon is the result of decades of state-of-the-art research to unlock the power of nutrition for longevity. For more information, please visit l-nutra.com and prolonfmd.com.

