ProLung, Inc. Announces Addition of Future Board Members

Additions Bring Extensive Operating Experience in Medical Technology and Diagnostics as well as Repeated Success with the FDA Approval Process

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2018 / ProLung, Inc. (''ProLung'' or the ''Company'') today announced the appointment of Rob Farnsworth and David Nielson as Board Advisors and future Board members. Messrs. Farnsworth and Nielson bring extensive operating experience in medical technology and diagnostics as well as repeated success with the FDA approval process. In light of the pending consent solicitation, Messrs. Farnsworth and Nielson will not join the Board immediately. The Board intends to appoint them to the Board as soon as possible.

Rob Farnsworth

Rob Farnsworth joins ProLung with a distinguished career in the medical device industry. Mr. Farnsworth brings a strong track record of success as a CEO, shepherding his company through major product expansion and revenue growth. Mr. Farnsworth spent the last two decades leading Megadyne Medical Products, an electrosurgical device manufacturing company, as its CFO (1999-2007) and its President and CEO (2007-2017). During Mr. Farnsworth's tenure, Megadyne pushed over 20 products through the FDA approval process and experienced seventeen consecutive years of revenue growth. Megadyne grew its revenue from $30 million to $60 million worldwide. In addition, international revenue comprised only 1% of total revenue when Mr. Farnsworth took over as CEO in 2007. He grew international revenue to 25% of total revenue.

Mr. Farnsworth's hands-on leadership was the determining force in Megadyne's remarkable success; he possesses an ability to design and lead strategies that create exceptional value. He oversaw each step of the product development process, championing bright ideas, overseeing those ideas' progress through the research and development phase, ensuring their regulatory approval, and bringing each product to launch in the marketplace. Megadyne's product line expanded into numerous complementary product lines under Mr. Farnsworth's leadership. Mr. Farnsworth brokered a highly successful exit with Johnson & Johnson.

Mr. Farnsworth is an intelligent leader and a willing listener who endears himself to his team. Johnson & Johnson respected Mr. Farnsworth as a key individual integral to Megadyne's success, and invited him to usher Megadyne through the sale and transition. ProLung will greatly benefit from Mr. Farnsworth's leadership and medical technology expertise as it enhances its product development abilities and continues its path towards FDA approval. The Board welcomes Mr. Farnsworth and is grateful for his commitment.

David Nielson

David Nielson spent his career developing diagnostic devices and biological detection tools used all over the world in a variety of industries. Mr. Nielson is a proven manager, specializing in product development, including the process of moving from idea to launch, especially with regulated diagnostic products.

Mr. Nielson interfaced with the FDA for over 15 years, bringing several products to market during his time with Biofire. He worked with scientists and engineers developing the devices and ensured they adhered to FDA design controls by following auditable procedures. Mr. Nielsen delivered commercial success with several products including JBAIDS (Joint Biological Agent Identification and Diagnostic System), a system for identifying biothreat targets. JBAIDS' revenues exceed $100 million with hundreds of deployments around the world and is still in use today.

While at Biofire, Mr. Nielson helped develop many other successful products, including FilmArray, a simple and rapid molecular biology solution dedicated to the diagnosis of infectious diseases. FilmArray produced $40 million in annual revenue prior to BioFire's acquisition by bioMerieux in 2014. Last year, FilmArray produced most of the $430M in revenue reported by bioMerieux in its Molecular Biology segment.

Mr. Nielsen supported BioFire's eventual sale to bioMerieux for $450 million. The sale returned significant value to BioFire's investors. ProLung will benefit from Mr. Nielsen's excellent product development experience and will significantly increase the likelihood of returning excellent value to ProLung's investors.

About ProLung, Inc.

The mission of ProLung, Inc. (''ProLung'' or the ''Company'') is to make a difference in time for lung cancer patients. ProLung is the world leader in innovative predictive analytics technology and non-invasive tests for the risk stratification of lung cancer. The Company develops, tests, and commercializes solutions which may shorten the time to diagnosis and expand the therapeutic window for lung cancer patients. ProLung's predictive analytics platform for lung cancer risk stratification is approved for sale in the European Economic Area and investigational use in the USA.

