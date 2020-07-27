ProMab Presents Promising Results in Humanized CD19 CAR-T Cells Trial

ProMab Biotechnology, Inc., a leading developer of CAR-T/NK cell technology for global life sciences, announced today it has successfully completed an investigator initiated trail (IIT) for CAR-T cell therapy. The study was conducted at Union Hospital, Tongji Medical College, Huazhong University of Science and Technology by Prof. Hu Yu and Prof. Mei Heng in collaboration with Wuhan Sian Medical Technology using ProMab’s humanized CD19 CAR-T cells for 10 patients with relapsed and refractory CD19-positive B-cell malignant hematological tumors, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and patients with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). The study has received very promising results of the safety and efficacy of humanized CD19 CAR-T treatment. Among the 10 cases studied, 7 patients were in continuous remission. At present, the longest continuous remission was 9 months. The study also demonstrated that the Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) side effects were significantly reduced, specifically; there were 5 patients with level 1 side effects and 4 patients without CRS side effects at all. The results have demonstrated that the humanized CD19 CAR-T cell therapy is safe and effective. The data also indicated that the complete remission rate is greatly improved compared to the mouse version of CD19 CAR-T.

ProMab’s humanized CD19 CAR-T platform is a CAR T-cell therapy approved for adults with treatment of relapsed and refractory hematological tumors. By empowering an individual’s immune system to recognize and destroy cancer cells, CAR-T cell therapy can give the individual a fighting chance when cancer returns or resists other treatments. “In our clinical study of 10 patients with hematological tumors who had experienced other treatment failures, ProMab helped 70% [7 out of 10] of patients achieve complete remission,” said John Wu, President and CEO of ProMab. “We are aiming to provide patients with alternative means to treat their hematological tumors and save more lives. ProMab’s CAR-T/NK cell technology platforms can meet that goal. Our study with humanized CD19 CAR-T cells for the treatment of relapsed and refractory hematological tumors have demonstrated hope for patients and the future of CAR-T technology,” added John Wu.

About ProMab Biotechnologies

ProMab has been an expert in the antibody development field for 19 years, and has been steadily introducing innovative CAR-T/NK cell technology platforms to serve our clients in the immuno-oncology field. The company aims to out-license antibodies validated in CAR-T cell technology in the preclinical stage or to bring CAR-T technologies to the early stage market of clinical study. ProMab has partnered with top biotechnology startups, medical institutions, and pharmaceutical companies to advance the development of CAR-T/NK cell for life science and biologics development. ProMab offers licenses to its existing antibodies and CAR-T/NK cell platform IP in multiple fields of immuno-oncology. For more information, visit www.promab.com.

