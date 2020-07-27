Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ProMab Presents Promising Results in Humanized CD19 CAR-T Cells Trial

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 11:01am EDT

ProMab Biotechnology, Inc., a leading developer of CAR-T/NK cell technology for global life sciences, announced today it has successfully completed an investigator initiated trail (IIT) for CAR-T cell therapy. The study was conducted at Union Hospital, Tongji Medical College, Huazhong University of Science and Technology by Prof. Hu Yu and Prof. Mei Heng in collaboration with Wuhan Sian Medical Technology using ProMab’s humanized CD19 CAR-T cells for 10 patients with relapsed and refractory CD19-positive B-cell malignant hematological tumors, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and patients with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). The study has received very promising results of the safety and efficacy of humanized CD19 CAR-T treatment. Among the 10 cases studied, 7 patients were in continuous remission. At present, the longest continuous remission was 9 months. The study also demonstrated that the Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) side effects were significantly reduced, specifically; there were 5 patients with level 1 side effects and 4 patients without CRS side effects at all. The results have demonstrated that the humanized CD19 CAR-T cell therapy is safe and effective. The data also indicated that the complete remission rate is greatly improved compared to the mouse version of CD19 CAR-T.

ProMab’s humanized CD19 CAR-T platform is a CAR T-cell therapy approved for adults with treatment of relapsed and refractory hematological tumors. By empowering an individual’s immune system to recognize and destroy cancer cells, CAR-T cell therapy can give the individual a fighting chance when cancer returns or resists other treatments. “In our clinical study of 10 patients with hematological tumors who had experienced other treatment failures, ProMab helped 70% [7 out of 10] of patients achieve complete remission,” said John Wu, President and CEO of ProMab. “We are aiming to provide patients with alternative means to treat their hematological tumors and save more lives. ProMab’s CAR-T/NK cell technology platforms can meet that goal. Our study with humanized CD19 CAR-T cells for the treatment of relapsed and refractory hematological tumors have demonstrated hope for patients and the future of CAR-T technology,” added John Wu.

About ProMab Biotechnologies

ProMab has been an expert in the antibody development field for 19 years, and has been steadily introducing innovative CAR-T/NK cell technology platforms to serve our clients in the immuno-oncology field. The company aims to out-license antibodies validated in CAR-T cell technology in the preclinical stage or to bring CAR-T technologies to the early stage market of clinical study. ProMab has partnered with top biotechnology startups, medical institutions, and pharmaceutical companies to advance the development of CAR-T/NK cell for life science and biologics development. ProMab offers licenses to its existing antibodies and CAR-T/NK cell platform IP in multiple fields of immuno-oncology. For more information, visit www.promab.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:17aMETALLIC MINERALS : IIROC Trading Resumption - MMG
AQ
11:17aMONARCA MINERALS : Announces C$2.0 Million Private Placement
AQ
11:17aMERIDIAN MINING S E : reports on high-grade assay results from manganese oxides collected for market scoping at the Mirante da Serra Project
AQ
11:17aENGINEER GOLD MINES LTD : . - Private Placement Closes $500,000 Gross Proceeds
AQ
11:17aANGLO PACIFIC GROUP PLC : - Half Year 2020 Trading Update
AQ
11:17aWINSHEAR GOLD : Increases Private Placement to $1.32 Million
AQ
11:17aNEXTERA ENERGY : second-quarter 2020 financial results available on company's website
AQ
11:17aCALLON PETROLEUM COMPANY : Schedules Second Quarter 2020 conference Call for August 5, 2020
AQ
11:17aSTRIKEPOINT GOLD : Announces closing of private placement
AQ
11:17aPOLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNICTWO S A : PGNiG - More gas found in Podkarpacie region
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NEL ASA : PRESS RELEASE: Awarded grant to develop a novel electrolyser stack to enable lower cost hydrogen gen..
2SAP SE : SAP : 2Q Operating Profit, Revenue Increased Despite Pandemic
3MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : Pandemic turns Europe's retail sector on its head as shoppers stay close to home
4MAGNIT : PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNIT : PJSC Magnit Announces Dividend Payment Update
5EASYJET PLC : UK travel stocks plunge on pandemic blues after quarantine move on Spain

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group