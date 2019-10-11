Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ProPetro Holdings Corp. (PUMP), Farfetch Ltd. (FTCH) & Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. 

ProPetro Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) 
Class Period: PUMP securities purchased pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's March 2017 initial public offering ("IPO or the "Offering"); and/or between March 17, 2017 and August 8, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). 
Deadline: November 15, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/pump
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's executive officers were improperly reimbursed for certain expenses; (2) the Company had engaged in certain undisclosed transactions with related parties; (3) the Company lacked adequate disclosure controls and procedures; (4) the Company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; and (5) as a result, ProPetrol's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. 

Farfetch Ltd. (NYSE: FTCH)  
Class Period: FTCH securities purchased pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement and Prospectus (together, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with Farfetch’s initial public offering of ordinary shares conducted in September 2018 (the “IPO”). 
Deadline: November 18, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/ftch
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) large scale online wholesale was reasonably likely to lead to pricing volatility and heavy promotions of luxury goods; (2) the Company’s core business was vulnerable to such pricing pressures; (3) the Company would aggressively pursue acquisitions to remain profitable; and (4) as a result, Farfetch’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. 

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI)
Class Period: June 6, 2019 - August 28, 2019
Deadline: November 18, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/olli
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company suffered a supply chain issue that impacted the initial inventory available at new stores; (2) as a result, the Company lacked sufficient inventory to meet demand at certain store locations; (3) as a result, the Company's comparable store sales were likely to decrease quarter-over-quarter; and (4) as a result, Ollie's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. 

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:36pGAP : Launching Market-Changing Product Makes Todd #oldnavyproud
PU
03:36pGAP : Logo By The Numbers
PU
03:36pLEMAITRE VASCULAR : Will Announce Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Results on October 23, 2019
AQ
03:36pEVERSOURCE ENERGY : Contribution Supports North Country Arts Community
PU
03:36pWEWARDS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:35pHammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp Signs Definitive Agreement with Peak One for an Equity Line of Credit
GL
03:32pLITHIUM ENERGY PRODUCTS : to Extend its Definitive Agreement with American Strategic Minerals for the Acquisition of the Lost Sheep Fluorspar Mine
AQ
03:31pOil producers, refiners grapple with surging global freight rates after U.S. sanctions
RE
03:31pAKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES : October 2019 - What's New in Media?
PU
03:31pAKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES : October 2019 - What's New in Security?
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Day 1 of U.S.-China trade talks ends with hopes for limited deal
2HEALTH AND HAPPINES(H&H)INTRNTNL HDS : HEALTH AND HAPPINES H&H INTRNTNL HDS : Proposed Senior Notes Offering I..
3SAP AG : SAP : Pre-Announces Outstanding Third Quarter Results
4CARGURUS, INC. : CARGURUS : Rising old used car prices help push poor Americans over the edge
5PUBLICIS GROUPE : Publicis Cuts Its Guidance After Loss of Ad Spending -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group