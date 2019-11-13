Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ProPetro confirms U.S. SEC probe, accounting weaknesses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 05:29pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Redman, CEO of ProPetro, speaks with workers in Midland

Oilfield services firm ProPetro Holding Corp on Wednesday said a board investigation had uncovered material weaknesses in its financial controls and an undisclosed related-party transaction with its former chief accountant.

The Midland, Texas-based company also confirmed Reuters' report last month that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission had opened an investigation in its financial disclosures and reporting.

ProPetro provided the first snapshot of its business since disclosing the departure of its chief accounting officer and the demotion of two top officials amid an internal investigation into its financial accounting and disclosures.

Its board identified weaknesses in internal controls, two of which were material and at least one of which existed since Dec. 31. It plans to amend its 2018 annual report and first quarter 2019 financial filing to reflect the change, it said in a statement.

The undisclosed related-party transaction involved a business owned in part by former chief accounting officer Ian Denholm that had sold or leased a facility to ProPetro. Denholm resigned in October.

ProPetro also said it would not file its second and third quarter reports to the SEC before Dec. 31 due to the continuing investigation. Its internal review, however, has not to date identified anything requiring restatements of its balance sheet, statement of operations, shareholders' equity or statements of cash flow, it said.

A company spokesman declined a request to interview an executive on Wednesday. ProPetro will hold a conference call on Thursday morning to discuss its results.

The company reported net income fell to $34.4 million, or 33 cents per share, for the three months ended Sept. 30, from $46.3 million, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier.

ProPetro has disclosed real-estate and rental transactions with executives and board members. In addition, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Dale Redman and former finance chief and co-founder Jeffrey Smith reimbursed the company a combined $364,000 for expenses improperly billed to ProPetro.

Shares of ProPetro, which went public in early 2017, were up about 5.5% at $7.74 in after-hours trading after closing down 4.6% on Wednesday.

Its stock has fallen sharply this year amid slowing oilfield activity and concerns about its internal review and SEC investigation.

By Liz Hampton and Shariq Khan
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MIDLAND HOLDINGS LIMITED -3.39% 1.14 End-of-day quote.-24.00%
PROPETRO HOLDING CORP. -4.55% 7.34 Delayed Quote.-37.58%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:53pWeWork third-quarter losses widen to $1.25 billion as expansion ramps up
RE
05:53pWeWork third-quarter losses widen to $1.25 billion as expansion ramps up
RE
05:50pOCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM STEPPING UP OIL AND GAS ASSET SALES : marketing document
RE
05:46pUNILEVER : Investor Event 2019 - Hanneke Faber
PU
05:46pUNILEVER : Investor Event 2019 - Peter ter Kulve
PU
05:40pLINCOLN MINERALS : Managing Director
PU
05:37pChicago mayor rejects Uber's alternative tax proposal
RE
05:35pU.S.-China Trade Talks Hit Snag Over Farm Purchases -- Update
DJ
05:29pProPetro confirms U.S. SEC probe, accounting weaknesses
RE
05:28pTrump threat of more China tariffs could hit consumer goods before Christmas
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2Global shares, bond yields slip on sour trade deal sentiment
3TESLA'S 'MADE IN GERMANY': Musk sets up shop in Berlin
4AMBU : AMBU A/S: Annual report 2018/19 (Earnings release)
5BMW AG : TESLA'S 'MADE IN GERMANY': Musk sets up shop in Berlin

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group