ProShares : Announces Changes to ETF Lineup

03/15/2020 | 04:54pm EDT

ProShare Advisors and ProShare Capital Management announced today plans to liquidate and close six ProShares Trust ETFs and two ProShares Trust II ETFs, respectively, based on an ongoing review of ProShares product offerings. Specifically, the following ETFs will be liquidated and closed:

ProShares Trust

 

Ticker

 

Exchange

UltraPro Communication Services Select Sector

 

YCOM

 

NYSE Arca

UltraPro Short Communication Services Select Sector

 

XCOM

 

NYSE Arca

UltraPro Nasdaq Biotechnology

 

UBIO

 

NASDAQ

UltraPro Short Nasdaq Biotechnology

 

ZBIO

 

NASDAQ

UltraPro Financial Select Sector

 

FINU

 

NYSE Arca

UltraPro Short Financial Select Sector

 

FINZ

 

NYSE Arca

ProShares Trust II

 

Ticker

 

Exchange

UltraPro 3x Crude Oil ETF

 

OILU

 

NYSE Arca

UltraPro 3x Short Crude Oil ETF

 

OILD

 

NYSE Arca

The last day the funds will accept creation orders is March 27, 2020. Trading in the funds will be halted prior to market open on March 30, 2020. Beginning on March 30, 2020, the funds will not be traded on their respective exchanges, and there will be no secondary market for the shares. On or about March 27, 2020, the funds will begin the process of liquidating their portfolios and may no longer be managed in accordance with their investment objectives. Any shareholders remaining in the funds will have their shares redeemed at net asset value on or about April 3, 2020.

March 15, 2020

ProShares are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co., which is not affiliated with the funds' advisor or sponsor.

Your use of this site signifies that you accept our Terms and Conditions of Use.


© Business Wire 2020
