ProShares : Announces ETF Share Splits

Q&A on Splits and Reverse Splits

ProShares, a premier provider of ETFs, announced today forward and reverse share splits on eleven of its ETFs. The splits will not change the total value of a shareholder's investment.

Forward Splits

Five ETFs will forward split their shares at the following split ratios:

Ticker ProShares ETF Split

Ratio UBT Ultra 20+ Year Treasury 2:1 QLD Ultra QQQ 2:1 SSO Ultra S&P500 2:1 UCC Ultra Consumer Services 2:1 ROM Ultra Technology 4:1

All forward splits will be effective prior to market open on August 18, 2020, when the funds will begin trading at their post-split price. The ticker symbols and CUSIP numbers for the funds will not change.

The forward splits will decrease the price per share of each fund with a proportionate increase in the number of shares outstanding. For example, for a 3-for-1 split, every pre-split share will result in the receipt of three post-split shares, which will be priced at one-third the net asset value (“NAV”) of a pre-split share.

Illustration of a Forward Split

The following table shows the effect of a hypothetical 3-for-1 split:

Period # of Shares Owned Hypothetical NAV Value of Shares Pre-Split 100 $120.00 $12,000.00 Post-Split 300 $40.00 $12,000.00

Reverse Splits

Six ETFs will reverse split shares at the following split ratios:

Ticker ProShares ETF Split

Ratio Old CUSIP New CUSIP SQQQ UltraPro Short QQQ 1:5 74347G408 74347G861 REW UltraShort Technology 1:4 74347G101 74347G853 SSG UltraShort Semiconductors 1:4 74347G200 74347G846 BIS UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology 1:4 74347B789 74347G838 SZK UltraShort Consumer Goods 1:2 74347R115 74347G820 SCC UltraShort Consumer Services 1:2 74348A236 74347G812

All reverse splits will be effective prior to market open on August 18, 2020, when the funds will begin trading at their post-split price. The ticker symbols for the funds will not change. The funds will be issued new CUSIP numbers, listed above.

The reverse splits will increase the price per share of each fund with a proportionate decrease in the number of shares outstanding. For example, for a one-for-four reverse split, every four pre-split shares will result in the receipt of one post-split share, which will be priced four times higher than the NAV of a pre-split share.

Illustration of a Reverse Split

The following table shows the effect of a hypothetical one-for-four reverse split:

Period # of Shares Owned Hypothetical NAV Value of Shares Pre-Split 1,000 $10.00 $10,000.00 Post-Split 250 $40.00 $10,000.00

Fractional Shares from Reverse Splits

For shareholders who hold quantities of shares that are not an exact multiple of the reverse split ratio (for example, not a multiple of four for a one-for-four reverse split), the reverse split will result in the creation of a fractional share. Post-reverse split fractional shares will be redeemed for cash. Proceeds will be sent to your broker of record. This redemption may cause some shareholders to realize gains or losses, which could be a taxable event for those shareholders.

About ProShares

ProShares has been at the forefront of the ETF revolution since 2006. ProShares now offers one of the largest lineups of ETFs, with more than $40 billion in assets. The company is the leader in strategies such as dividend growth, interest rate hedged bond and geared (leveraged and inverse) ETF investing. ProShares continues to innovate with products that provide strategic and tactical opportunities for investors to manage risk and enhance returns.

ProShares is the leader in strategies such as dividend growth, interest rate hedged bond and geared (leveraged and inverse) ETF investing. Source: ProShares, 2020.

Geared (leveraged or short) ProShares ETFs seek returns that are a multiple of (e.g., 2x or -2x) the return of a benchmark (target) for a single day, as measured from one NAV calculation to the next. Due to the compounding of daily returns, holding periods of greater than one day can result in returns that are significantly different than the target return and ProShares' returns over periods other than one day will likely differ in amount and possibly direction from the target return for the same period. These effects may be more pronounced in funds with larger or inverse multiples and in funds with volatile benchmarks. Investors should monitor their holdings as frequently as daily. Investors should consult the prospectus for further details on the calculation of the returns and the risks associated with investing in this product. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Geared ProShares ETFs are non-diversified and entail certain risks, including risk associated with the use of derivatives (swap agreements, futures contracts and similar instruments), imperfect benchmark correlation, leverage and market price variance, all of which can increase volatility and decrease performance. Short ProShares ETFs should lose money when their benchmarks or indexes rise. Please see their summary and full prospectuses for a more complete description of risks. There is no guarantee any ProShares ETF will achieve its investment objective.

Carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of ProShares before investing. This and other information can be found in their summary and full prospectuses. Read them carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Geared ProShares ETFs are non-diversified and entail certain risks, including risk associated with the use of derivatives (swap agreements, futures contracts and similar instruments), imperfect benchmark correlation, leverage and market price variance, all of which can increase volatility and decrease performance. Short ProShares ETFs should lose money when their benchmarks or indexes rise. Please see their summary and full prospectuses for a more complete description of risks. There is no guarantee any ProShares ETF will achieve its investment objective.

ProShares are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co., which is not affiliated with the funds' advisor or sponsor.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200804005709/en/