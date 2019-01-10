ProShip Stays Ahead of Hazmat Compliance in Partnership with Labelmaster

ProShip,
Inc., a Neopost company and leader in logistics software and supply
chain solutions, today announced its partnership with Labelmaster, the
leading provider of labels, packaging and technology for the safe
compliant transport of dangerous goods (DG) and hazardous materials. ProShip
Multi-Carrier Shipping Software will now allow DG shippers to access
up-to-date hazardous materials (hazmat) tables, robust validation checks
and compliant shipping papers.
There are now more than 1.4 million shipments of hazmat per day in the
U.S. alone. Beyond explosive, corrosives and other flammable or
radioactive materials, the DG classification encompasses an array of
everyday items including electronics, medical devices, power tools,
office supplies and even nail polish. As regulations for shipping these
items continue to expand and become more complex, companies that ship
hazmat face greater risk for non-compliance, including stopped
shipments, supply chain delays, fines and more.
“Hazmat compliance can be an intimidating and confusing undertaking,”
said Matt Mullen, senior vice president and managing director of
ProShip, Inc. “In a recent survey, 65 percent of respondents said that
keeping up with changing regulations was one of their greatest
challenges. ProShip’s partnership with Labelmaster alleviates that
challenge and helps our customers meet delivery promises without delay.”
“Labelmaster’s Dangerous Goods Information System (DGIS) is updated as
regulations change, and the system validates the originator’s shipments
against them, providing guidance on packaging, labeling and the filling
out and printing of Shipper Declarations. This partnership will give
ProShip customers the benefit of easier and more reliable hazmat
shipping, all within one system,” said Alan Schoen, president of
Labelmaster.
“It’s our responsibility to give our customers the framework that helps
realize a positive return on investment from their hazmat shipping
function, and Labelmaster helps us do that,” added Mullen. “We are
thrilled to continuously add new features that keep our customers
confident in their shipping strategies, no matter what they ship.”
About ProShip, Inc.
ProShip, Inc., a Neopost company, is a global provider of logistics
software and product solutions, including enterprise-wide, multi-carrier
shipping and manifesting software, automated packing solutions and
intelligent parcel lockers. ProShip’s reputation for quality is backed
by decades of IT and supply chain expertise. From packing to shipping to
delivery, ProShip’s powerful solutions enable goods to be delivered
faster, more efficiently and more cost-effectively than ever before.
We’re beyond the box, your business should be too. For more information,
please visit ProShip’s website
and follow the company on LinkedIn.
About Labelmaster
For more than five decades, Labelmaster has been the go-to source for
companies – big and small – to navigate and comply with the complex,
ever-changing regulations that govern the transport of dangerous goods
and hazardous materials. From hazmat labels and UN certified packaging,
hazmat placards and regulatory publications, to advanced technology and
regulatory training, Labelmaster’s comprehensive offering of
industry-leading software, products, and services help customers remain
compliant with all dangerous goods regulations, mitigate risk and
maintain smooth, safe operations. Labelmaster's dedication to supporting
its customers' operational and compliance needs is enhanced through its
unmatched industry expertise and consulting services, which serve as a
valuable resource for customers to answer difficult and commonplace
regulatory questions. Whether you're shipping hazardous materials by
land, air, or sea, Labelmaster is your partner in keeping your business
ahead of regulations and compliant every step of the way. To learn more,
visit www.labelmaster.com.
