ProShip Stays Ahead of Hazmat Compliance in Partnership with Labelmaster

01/10/2019 | 10:01am EST

Partnership will provide validation and compliant shipping documents for dangerous goods shipments

ProShip, Inc., a Neopost company and leader in logistics software and supply chain solutions, today announced its partnership with Labelmaster, the leading provider of labels, packaging and technology for the safe compliant transport of dangerous goods (DG) and hazardous materials. ProShip Multi-Carrier Shipping Software will now allow DG shippers to access up-to-date hazardous materials (hazmat) tables, robust validation checks and compliant shipping papers.

There are now more than 1.4 million shipments of hazmat per day in the U.S. alone. Beyond explosive, corrosives and other flammable or radioactive materials, the DG classification encompasses an array of everyday items including electronics, medical devices, power tools, office supplies and even nail polish. As regulations for shipping these items continue to expand and become more complex, companies that ship hazmat face greater risk for non-compliance, including stopped shipments, supply chain delays, fines and more.

“Hazmat compliance can be an intimidating and confusing undertaking,” said Matt Mullen, senior vice president and managing director of ProShip, Inc. “In a recent survey, 65 percent of respondents said that keeping up with changing regulations was one of their greatest challenges. ProShip’s partnership with Labelmaster alleviates that challenge and helps our customers meet delivery promises without delay.”

“Labelmaster’s Dangerous Goods Information System (DGIS) is updated as regulations change, and the system validates the originator’s shipments against them, providing guidance on packaging, labeling and the filling out and printing of Shipper Declarations. This partnership will give ProShip customers the benefit of easier and more reliable hazmat shipping, all within one system,” said Alan Schoen, president of Labelmaster.

“It’s our responsibility to give our customers the framework that helps realize a positive return on investment from their hazmat shipping function, and Labelmaster helps us do that,” added Mullen. “We are thrilled to continuously add new features that keep our customers confident in their shipping strategies, no matter what they ship.”

About ProShip, Inc.

ProShip, Inc., a Neopost company, is a global provider of logistics software and product solutions, including enterprise-wide, multi-carrier shipping and manifesting software, automated packing solutions and intelligent parcel lockers. ProShip’s reputation for quality is backed by decades of IT and supply chain expertise. From packing to shipping to delivery, ProShip’s powerful solutions enable goods to be delivered faster, more efficiently and more cost-effectively than ever before. We’re beyond the box, your business should be too. For more information, please visit ProShip’s website and follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Labelmaster

For more than five decades, Labelmaster has been the go-to source for companies – big and small – to navigate and comply with the complex, ever-changing regulations that govern the transport of dangerous goods and hazardous materials. From hazmat labels and UN certified packaging, hazmat placards and regulatory publications, to advanced technology and regulatory training, Labelmaster’s comprehensive offering of industry-leading software, products, and services help customers remain compliant with all dangerous goods regulations, mitigate risk and maintain smooth, safe operations. Labelmaster's dedication to supporting its customers' operational and compliance needs is enhanced through its unmatched industry expertise and consulting services, which serve as a valuable resource for customers to answer difficult and commonplace regulatory questions. Whether you're shipping hazardous materials by land, air, or sea, Labelmaster is your partner in keeping your business ahead of regulations and compliant every step of the way. To learn more, visit www.labelmaster.com.


© Business Wire 2019
