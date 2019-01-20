Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ProSieben sees pressure easing as Netflix raises prices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/20/2019 | 09:25am EST
The Netflix logo is pictured on a television in this illustration photograph taken in Encinitas California

MUNICH (Reuters) - ProSiebenSat.1 Media believes that price increases by U.S. streaming giant Netflix could ease competitive pressures on the German group's core TV business and is bullish on growth at its e-commerce arm, CEO Max Conze said.

Conze took the helm at the Munich-based broadcaster last June but has had a rough welcome from investors who have sent its shares to seven-year lows on doubts that he can revive its ailing free-to-air TV business.

The former CEO of UK appliances company Dyson told Reuters that plans to relaunch a German streaming venture in cooperation with Discovery Inc, public broadcaster ZDF, publisher Axel Springer and possibly others were on track for late summer.

“We think there is very meaningful space next to Amazon and Netflix to create a German Hulu that aggregates all the German content that people love," he said, referring to the Disney-backed U.S. platform.

Asked about the recent price increase by Netflix, as well as the cash burn reported in its latest results, Conze expressed hope that the U.S. streaming giants would move towards a model that seeks to target profit as well as growth.

"Part of the challenge has, of course, been that the streaming direct-to-consumer models – both Netflix and Amazon – are fundamentally subsidised. They are not really money-making models," said Conze.

"They are great for you and me as consumers, but hard to compete against. If these companies get a little bit more focused in the future on how to turn this into a profitable business model, that actually creates an environment that makes it somewhat easier for us to compete.”

Speaking on the sidelines of the DLD Munich technology conference on Sunday, Conze also forecast that ProSieben's e-commerce arm NuCom would this year achieve revenue growth, including acquisitions, in excess of 20 percent.

"That business is developing, growing rapidly and very synergistic with entertainment," he said.

NuCom's match-making property Parship Elite bought U.S. dating site eharmony late last year and recently secured direct control over home services company Aroundhome.

The e-commerce unit, which owns 10 properties, has "another couple of things that are cooking", said Conze, declining to elaborate.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by David Goodman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:39aAs Airbus Turns 50, a Look Back at the Role of the Euro -- Journal Report
DJ
09:36aDominant Dollar Bests Challengers
DJ
09:25aProSieben sees pressure easing as Netflix raises prices
RE
09:12aTOYOTA, NIKE, VENEZUELA : This Week's Top Trending Financial Tweets - Week 3
05:56aMARTIN SORRELL : Sorrell's S4 Capital seeks more deals in digital-only drive
RE
01:04aARAB PLANNING INSTITUTE : The SMEs Center in the Arab Planning Institute held a specialized advanced training program in the UAE
PU
01/19China set to post slowest growth in 28 years in 2018, more stimulus seen
RE
01/19HMT UK HER MAJESTY TREASURY : New tool helps savers get a 50% government boost to their savings
PU
01/19White House adviser Kudlow says making progress on China trade talks
RE
01/19WORLD BANK : “Beirut Communique” from the First High-Level Mashreq Conference On Women's Economic Empowerment
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : PARIS INFORMS TOKYO IT WANTS RENAULT AND NISSAN TO INTEGRATE: Nikkei
2PANASONIC CORPORATION : Toyota, Panasonic to set up EV battery JV in 2020
3VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : Small electric cars may be unaffordable for some - VW chairman to newspaper
4RENAULT : UPDATE1: France presses Japan to accept Renault-Nissan merger
5ALPHABET : EU tax on big digital companies could be struck by March - French minister

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.