ProStart Selected as Spotlight Charity at Restaurant Leadership Conference, Hosted by Winsight

The four day conference brings together more than 2,000 restaurant industry executives, representing the top brands in restaurants, foodservice and hospitality, including PepsiCo Foodservice, McLane, Ecolab and more. The agenda includes more than 100 thought leaders who will provide the latest industry, financial and leadership insights.

This year’s keynote speakers include Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Chairman and CEO of Magic Johnson Enterprises and President of Basketball Operations for the Los Angeles Lakers and Sarah Thomas, the first female official in the National Football League.

“Being named spotlight charity at one of the industry’s leading conferences is a tremendous opportunity to advance the work of the Foundation,” said Rob Gifford, executive vice president of the NRAEF. “Thank you to Winsight for this opportunity. We look forward to expanding our work to make a difference in the lives of young people who are passionate about careers in restaurants and foodservice.”



Attendees will have the opportunity to donate directly to the ProStart program during the event in Phoenix, Arizona, April 7th through April 10th.



Click here to learn more about the conference and request an invitation to attend.



About the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation

As the philanthropic foundation of the National Restaurant Association, the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation is dedicated to enhancing the industry’s training and education, career development and community engagement efforts. The NRAEF and its programs work to Attract, Empower and Advance today’s and tomorrow’s restaurant and foodservice workforce. NRAEF programs include: ProStart® – a high-school career and technical education program; Restaurant Ready – partnering with community based organizations to provide “opportunity youth” with skills training and job opportunities; Military – helping military servicemen and women transition their skills to restaurant and foodservice careers; Scholarships – financial assistance for students pursuing restaurant, foodservice and hospitality degrees; and, the Hospitality Sector Registered Apprenticeship Project – a partnership with the American Hotel & Lodging Association providing a hospitality apprenticeship program for the industry. For more information on the NRAEF, visit ChooseRestaurants.org.

