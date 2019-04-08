Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ProStart Selected as Spotlight Charity at Restaurant Leadership Conference, Hosted by Winsight

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 02:56pm EDT

Washington, DC, April 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation’s (NRAEF) ProStart program will serve as the spotlight charity for the upcoming Restaurant Leadership Conference (RLC) next week, hosted by Restaurant Business, an entity of Winsight.

The four day conference brings together more than 2,000 restaurant industry executives, representing the top brands in restaurants, foodservice and hospitality, including PepsiCo Foodservice, McLane, Ecolab and more. The agenda includes more than 100 thought leaders who will provide the latest industry, financial and leadership insights.

0_medium_fireimageresized.jpg
ProStart students prepare their three course meals in the culinary competition during the 2018 National ProStart Invitational in Providence, Rhode Island. Over 400 students compete for top scholarships.


1_medium_NRAEF_rgb.jpg


This year’s keynote speakers include Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Chairman and CEO of Magic Johnson Enterprises and President of Basketball Operations for the Los Angeles Lakers and Sarah Thomas, the first female official in the National Football League. 

“Being named spotlight charity at one of the industry’s leading conferences is a tremendous opportunity to advance the work of the Foundation,” said Rob Gifford, executive vice president of the NRAEF. “Thank you to Winsight for this opportunity. We look forward to expanding our work to make a difference in the lives of young people who are passionate about careers in restaurants and foodservice.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to donate directly to the ProStart program during the event in Phoenix, Arizona, April 7th through April 10th.

Click here to learn more about the conference and request an invitation to attend.

To learn more about the Foundation and its work to attract, empower and advance today’s and tomorrow’s restaurant and foodservice workforce, visit ChooseRestaurants.org.



About the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation

As the philanthropic foundation of the National Restaurant Association, the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation is dedicated to enhancing the industry’s training and education, career development and community engagement efforts. The NRAEF and its programs work to Attract, Empower and Advance today’s and tomorrow’s restaurant and foodservice workforce. NRAEF programs include:  ProStart® – a high-school career and technical education program; Restaurant Ready – partnering with community based organizations to provide “opportunity youth” with skills training and job opportunities; Military – helping military servicemen and women transition their skills to restaurant and foodservice careers; Scholarships – financial assistance for students pursuing restaurant, foodservice and hospitality degrees; and, the Hospitality Sector Registered Apprenticeship Project – a partnership with the American Hotel & Lodging Association providing a  hospitality apprenticeship program for the industry. For more information on the NRAEF, visit ChooseRestaurants.org.

 

# # #

Attachment 

Jasmine Jones
National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation
2023154101
jajones@nraef.org

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:26pSHOPRITE : serves 100 million R5 deli meals since launch of affordable meal options
AQ
03:25pDEADLINE TUESDAY : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Wirecard AG and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
03:23pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Concert Pharmaceuticals Comments On Decision From Patent Trial and Appeal Board In IPR Proceeding; Says Decision Does Not Affect Other Programs In Portfolio
PU
03:23pMID-AFTERNOON MARKET UPDATE : Art's-Way Manufacturing Drops After Q1 Results; Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Shares Climb
PU
03:23pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : How Much Damage Did Tusa's Downgrade Do To GE's Technical Picture?
PU
03:23pAKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES : People Spent More Time with Their Mom this Mother's ...
PU
03:20pCOMMVAULT : and Jeddah University sign collaboration agreement
AQ
03:20pLorne Park Capital Partners Inc. Closes Non-brokered Private Placement
NE
03:20pCOMSCORE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In comScore, Inc. To Contact The Firm
GL
03:20pFUSION Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing in Fusion Connect, Inc. to Contact the Firm
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE shares tumble as J.P. Morgan analyst downgrades, cuts PT furt..
2Pinterest seeks $15-$17 per share in IPO, below last private valuation
3Stocks mostly flat on profit concerns, oil gains
4AIRBUS SE : Boeing's 737 production cut hits its shares and those of suppliers
5PREMIER OIL : PREMIER OIL : management given pay boost as shares bounce back

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About