ProWire :® partners with the Florida Panthers® to stream real-time audio channels to fans at BB&T Center

SUNRISE, Fla., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fans attending Florida Panthers games will be able to access in-game commentary and listen in on exclusive Panthers team content via their phone in real-time. The streaming service will be available exclusively to fans at BB&T Center via the ProWire app (available on iOS and Android).

"We are always looking for ways to enhance the fan experience and deliver new, digital services at BB&T Center. We are continuing to invest in our in-venue wireless infrastructure to drive fan engagement. We are excited to implement ProWire's technology to really bring our fans closer to the action on the ice," says Matthew Caldwell, President & CEO of the Florida Panthers.

ProWire's patent-pending streaming technology is deployed in-venue to deliver high quality audio channels to fans' smartphones in real-time over the existing venue WiFi.

"The Panthers are a very innovative club focused on fan engagement. They have invested in their network infrastructure at BB&T to provide the best digital experiences. Now fans at Panthers games just need their phone and headphones to access a range of audio channels with no delay. They can experience all the sounds of the game as it happens in front of them," says Gordon Sumner, Co-Founder & CEO of ProWire.

About ProWire:

ProWire is an in-stadium broadcast service that streams real-time audio channels to fans' phones. Download the app, connect your headphones and choose from a selection of high quality, real-time audio channels available in select stadiums.

ProWire's patent-pending CrowdFlex™ streaming technology is an ultra-low latency delivery system designed for connected stadiums with existing WiFi infrastructure.

To find out more, visit us at: www.prowiresport.com

Follow @prowiresport on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

Partnership & Media Inquiries:

hello@prowiresport.com

About the Florida Panthers:

The Florida Panthers entered the National Hockey League in 1993, becoming one of the most successful first-year expansion teams in history. By just their third season, the Panthers reached the 1996 Stanley Cup Final in memorable fashion during their 'Year of the Rat' run as fans in South Florida littered the ice with rubber rats in celebration of goals and wins. In 1998, the Panthers moved from Miami Arena to their current home in Sunrise, Fla., BB&T Center, where the club has won two division titles (2011-12 & 2015-16), hosted the NHL Draft twice (2001 & 2015) and the NHL All-Star Game in 2003. Led by owner Vincent J. Viola since Sept. 27, 2013, the organization has placed an emphasis on building a winning culture in South Florida and becoming stewards of its community. Under President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon and Head Coach Joel Quenneville, the Panthers have grown into a fast, dynamic and exciting team boasting talented young All-Stars Aleksander Barkov, Aaron Ekblad and Vincent Trocheck, one of the league's top goaltenders Sergei Bobrovsky, proven point producers, Jonathan Huberdeau, Evgenii Dadonov and Mike Hoffman and an up-and-coming group of prospects set to make the club contenders for years to come.

SOURCE ProWire