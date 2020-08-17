Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Probo Medical : Named to 2020 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/17/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

Probo Medical (“Probo”), a leading provider of medical imaging equipment, parts, repair and service, announced today it was ranked 649 by Inc. magazine as one of the nation’s fastest growing private companies 2020. This is Probo’s second consecutive appearance on the Inc. 5000 list.

The Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies in the United States, represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“It's an honor to be recognized again as one of the fastest growing businesses in the country as part of the Inc. 5000,” said Michael Asmer, CEO of Probo Medical. “Probo Medical’s growth and success over the past number of years is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees that are providing valuable products and services to our customers in the diagnostic imaging arena. As we look forward, we feel that our business is well-positioned for continued growth as demand rises for the cost-effective solutions we can provide to the healthcare community.”

Probo Medical is backed by Varsity Healthcare Partners, a lower middle-market private equity investment firm focused on partnering with founders, entrepreneurs and management teams to build leading healthcare services companies.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September, 2020 issue of Inc.

About Probo Medical

Probo Medical is a diversified supplier of refurbished medical equipment. Traditionally focusing on a vertically integrated offering of ultrasound probe and system refurbishment, sales, parts, service and repair, Probo has since expanded into additional imaging modalities, including C-Arms, CT, MRI, PET/CT and more. Varsity Healthcare Partners partnered with Probo in 2018 with a growth capital investment to support Probo Medical’s growth and expansion.

For more information about Probo Medical, please visit http://www.probomedical.com/.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:48pCRUZANI, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q/A)
AQ
02:48pONdex fixed indexed annuity adds higher cap S&P 500® index option
GL
02:47pSANTA FE GOLD : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:46pCITRINE GLOBAL (OTCQB : TECR) Reports a Summary of its Main Business Activities in Q2-Q3, 2020
GL
02:43pITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Clarification on news
PU
02:43pSt Kitts and Nevis Will Allow Two Vessels to Safely Harbour at Citizenship-by-Investment-Funded Port Under Strict Health Measures
PR
02:43pInterior Secretary Approves Oil Drilling Program in Alaska's Arctic Refuge -- 2nd Update
DJ
02:42pAegion Corporation Awarded $8 Million Contract for Large-Diameter Wastewater Rehabilitation Work in Texas
GL
02:40pWINANS INVESTMENTS : Receives Top Performance Ratings From Morningstar®
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : IBM rolls out newest processor chip, taps Samsung for manufacturing
2JD.COM, INC. : JD.com Announces 2020 Second Quarter and Interim Financial Results
3GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE and E energija Partner to Deliver 68.9 MW Wind Farm in Lithua..
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : executive in India files police complaint after report on content practices
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BAT : Jefferies remains Neutral

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group