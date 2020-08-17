Probo Medical : Named to 2020 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Probo Medical (“Probo”), a leading provider of medical imaging equipment, parts, repair and service, announced today it was ranked 649 by Inc. magazine as one of the nation’s fastest growing private companies 2020. This is Probo’s second consecutive appearance on the Inc. 5000 list.

The Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies in the United States, represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“It's an honor to be recognized again as one of the fastest growing businesses in the country as part of the Inc. 5000,” said Michael Asmer, CEO of Probo Medical. “Probo Medical’s growth and success over the past number of years is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees that are providing valuable products and services to our customers in the diagnostic imaging arena. As we look forward, we feel that our business is well-positioned for continued growth as demand rises for the cost-effective solutions we can provide to the healthcare community.”

Probo Medical is backed by Varsity Healthcare Partners, a lower middle-market private equity investment firm focused on partnering with founders, entrepreneurs and management teams to build leading healthcare services companies.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September, 2020 issue of Inc.

About Probo Medical

Probo Medical is a diversified supplier of refurbished medical equipment. Traditionally focusing on a vertically integrated offering of ultrasound probe and system refurbishment, sales, parts, service and repair, Probo has since expanded into additional imaging modalities, including C-Arms, CT, MRI, PET/CT and more. Varsity Healthcare Partners partnered with Probo in 2018 with a growth capital investment to support Probo Medical’s growth and expansion.

For more information about Probo Medical, please visit http://www.probomedical.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200817005587/en/