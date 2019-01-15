ProcessMaker : Named 2019 Edison Award Nominee

Today ProcessMaker was formally named a 2019 Edison Awards Nominee. The
Edison Awards™ is an annual competition honoring excellence in new
product and service development, marketing, human-centered design, and
innovation. ProcessMaker is a leader in workflow and business process
management.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005995/en/
Last year, ProcessMaker launched ProcessMaker
IQ, a product extension which enables SaaS companies to quickly add
approval workflows to their products with no internal development.
ProcessMaker IQ’s debut integration, Workflow for JotForm, enables
anyone to create an approval workflow triggered by a JotForm, and
executed entirely from Slack and email.
“This extension gives SaaS products the ability to provide users with a
much needed level of coordination around the decisions they make every
day,” said ProcessMaker CEO Brian Reale. “The need for something like
this in the marketplace was evident as soon as we started speaking with
product teams at SaaS companies about their product roadmaps."
ProcessMaker also leads the way in terms of workflow integrations with
SaaS companies. Last year, ProcessMaker developed integrations with the
Google Suite, enabling users to create processes around Google Calendar,
Google Sheets, and Google Docs. The company also announced a global
strategic partnership and integration with Lumapps, an award-winning
social intranet and workspace.
“ProcessMaker spent 2018 innovating on all fronts and we believe that
our nomination for such a prestigious award is further validation of
that. From technology to product strategy, we have made it our aim to
innovate at a faster rate and explore more opportunities for innovation
in 2019,” said CEO Brian Reale.
Winners will be presented at the 2019 Edison Awards in New York, NY on
April 4th, 2019.
About The Edison Awards™
The
Edison Awards™ is an annual competition honoring excellence in new
product and service development, marketing, human-centered design, and
innovation.
About ProcessMaker
ProcessMaker
develops enterprise business process management (BPM) and workflow
software solutions that improve organizational efficiency. Business
analysts build, run, report, and optimize business processes all within
an intuitive, user-friendly interface. Headquartered in Raleigh-Durham,
NC, ProcessMaker has offices in five countries.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005995/en/