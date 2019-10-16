ProcessMaker Named 2019 Ellucian Partner Award Winner

Durham, NC, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProcessMaker announced today that it has been selected as a winner in the 2019 Ellucian Partner Awards in the category of Sales Excellence. ProcessMaker has been recognized for Ellucian Workflow’s sales success, a workflow and business process management (BPM) solution powered by ProcessMaker.

ProcessMaker brings high-end workflow and business process management capabilities to Ellucian’s solutions and customers. ProcessMaker’s robust platform empowers non-technical users to build and deploy workflows with a low-code solution. The platform empowers schools to easily design and automate workflows that achieve greater operational efficiency.

“Our continued success with Ellucian is further demonstration of the value that our robust workflow platform provides the higher education space. We’re happy to be a part of Ellucian’s success and are honored to win this award,” said ProcessMaker CEO and Co-Founder Brian Reale.

Ellucian has the largest partner network in higher education, with more than 170 member organizations. 2,500 institutions in over 50 countries rely on Ellucian to enrich the student experience. The annual Partner Awards program honors software and solution providers who have made a significant impact in the higher education community. Winning organizations were recognized during Ellucian’s Partner Forum, which took place in Chicago, Illinois in conjunction with the annual EDUCAUSE Conference on Monday, October 14, 2019.



“We’re proud to recognize our technology partner, ProcessMaker, for developing and applying solutions to help higher education institutions achieve sustainable success,” said Ellucian Senior Director, Partnerships Andrea Henry. “We wish our sincere congratulations to ProcessMaker and all of the 2019 Partner Awards winners!”

About Ellucian

Ellucian’s partner network is built to support colleges and universities with complementary software and services that help institutions achieve their missions. With more than 170 member companies, Ellucian maintains the largest network of partners providing solutions specific to the needs of higher education. Ellucian partners fall into two categories: technology partnerships that deliver software applications, technology infrastructure, and services that extend, enhance, and integrate with Ellucian’s core solutions; and channel partnerships that provide sales and services offerings around the globe. Ellucian’s comprehensive partner community covers solutions and services that touch all aspects of the student lifecycle, curriculum management, human resources, finance and many more specialty solution domains.



About ProcessMaker

ProcessMaker is low-code business process management and workflow software. ProcessMaker makes it easy for business analysts to collaborate with IT to automate complex business processes connecting people and existing company systems. Headquartered in Durham, North Carolina in the United States, ProcessMaker has a partner network spread across 35 countries on five continents. Hundreds of commercial customers, including many Fortune 100 companies, rely on ProcessMaker to digitally transform their core business processes enabling faster decision making, improved compliance, and better performance.

