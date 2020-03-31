Log in
ProcessMaker Named SIIA Business Technology Product CODiE Award Finalist for Digital Process Automation

03/31/2020 | 09:10pm EDT

Durham, NC, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProcessMaker, a leader in low-code business process management (BPM) software, today was named a 2020 SIIA CODiE Award finalist in the Digital Process Automation category. Finalists represent the best products, technologies, and services in software, information and business technology.

ProcessMaker orchestrates the flow of data between systems and people so that organizations reach their full potential. A new concept in low-code BPM, ProcessMaker’s workflow automation platform makes it easy to rapidly design and deploy automated workflows to deliver true digital agility to organizations. ProcessMaker empowers organizations to eliminate manual tasks, data silos, and bottlenecks while improving visibility and tracking for processes across entire organizations. 

Acknowledged as the premier awards program for the software and information industries for 35 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. [PRODUCT] was honored as one of 150 finalists across the 40 business technology categories.

“The 2020 CODiE Award finalists join a long and distinguished history of innovative products and services destined to transform the way we do business. We congratulate all of our finalists and look forward to seeing their impact across the B2B market for years to come,” said Jeff Joseph, President of SIIA.

“It’s an honor to be a finalist and a reflection of the effort and dedication our teams have put into re-architecting our platformso it could drive even further value for our customers and partners across the globe,” said ProcessMaker CEO Brian Reale. 

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Business technology leaders including senior executives, analysts, media, consultants and investors evaluate assigned products during the first-round review. Their scores determine the SIIA CODiE Award finalists which accounts for 80% of the overall score. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. Business Technology category winners will be announced May 18 during an online winner announcement ceremony.

Details about each finalist are listed at https://www.siia.net/codie/2020-Finalists.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence.  For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About ProcessMaker

ProcessMaker is a low-code BPM and workflow software. ProcessMaker makes it easy for business analysts to collaborate with IT to automate complex business processes connecting people and existing company systems. Headquartered in Durham, North Carolina in the United States, ProcessMaker has a partner network spread across 35 countries on five continents. Hundreds of commercial customers, including many Fortune 100 companies, rely on ProcessMaker to digitally transform their core business processes enabling faster decision making, improved compliance, and better performance. 

Matthieu McClintock
ProcessMaker
617-340-3377 ext. 6121
matt.mcclintock@processmaker.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
