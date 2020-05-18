ProcessMaker Wins Best Digital Process Automation Solution from SIIA

Durham, NC, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProcessMaker, a leader in low-code workflow automation software, has been named the best Digital Process Automation Solution of 2020 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative business technology products across the country and around the world.

“The entire team here at ProcessMaker has put a lot of effort into making ProcessMaker what it is today, and this win is a major reflection of that effort. On behalf of the entire ProcessMaker team around the world, we’re extremely honored for the recognition,” said ProcessMaker CEO Brian Reale.

This latest recognition is added to a growing list of awards ProcessMaker has recently won including being named among G2 Crowd’s Best Software Products of 2020, winning a 2019 Stratus Cloud Award for innovation in cloud computing, and being named a 2020 enterprise leader in business process management (BPM) by G2. ProcessMaker’s low-code BPM and workflow automation platform is widely used throughout the world and provides vertical solutions in banking and higher education.

“Congratulations to this amazing group of 2020 Business Technology CODiE Award winners,” said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. “These trying times have underscored the importance of innovative technologies like never before. The products and services we honor today connect us to colleagues and customers, ensure business practices move forward, provide new insights from data, and create new jobs and market opportunities. They represent the best of high-impact, outcome-focused innovation.”

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during an online winner announcement earlier today in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. The first-round review of all nominees is conducted by software and business technology experts with considerable industry expertise, including analysts, media, bloggers, bankers and investors. The scores from the expert judge review determine the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

43 awards were given this year for products and services deployed specifically for B2B software, information and media companies, including the Best Overall Business Technology Product, awarded to the product with the highest scores of both rounds of judging.

More information about the Awards is available at: siia.net/CODiE.

Details about the winning products can be found at https://www.siia.net/codie/2020-Winners

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About ProcessMaker

ProcessMaker is low-code BPM and workflow software. ProcessMaker makes it easy for business analysts to collaborate with IT to automate complex business processes connecting people and existing company systems. Headquartered in Durham, North Carolina in the United States, ProcessMaker has a partner network spread across 35 countries on five continents. Hundreds of commercial customers, including many Fortune 100 companies, rely on ProcessMaker to digitally transform their core business processes enabling faster decision making, improved compliance, and better performance.

