ProcessUnity Recognized as a Leading Provider of Vendor Risk Management in the 14th Annual 2019 IT World Awards®

CONCORD, Mass., Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProcessUnity , a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk and compliance management, today announced that Network Products Guide recognized ProcessUnity’s Vendor Risk Management solution as one of the Best Products in Vendor Risk Management in the 14th Annual 2019 IT World Awards®. These industry and peer recognitions from Network Products Guide are the world's premier information technology awards honoring achievements and recognitions in every facet of the IT industry.



Supporting customers across the globe, ProcessUnity’s Vendor Risk Management solution identifies and remediates risks posed by third-party service providers. Combining a powerful vendor services catalog with risk process automation and dynamic reporting, ProcessUnity streamlines third-party risk activities while capturing key supporting documentation that ensures compliance and fulfills regulatory requirements.

“It’s an honor to be named a winner by IT World Awards and a testament to our fantastic team,” said Ed Thomas, Vice President of Marketing, ProcessUnity. “This further validates that we are a leading Vendor Risk Management company helping customers of all sizes mitigate the critical risk issues facing their organization today.”

An annual achievements and recognition awards program with active participation from a broad spectrum of industry voices, the coveted annual IT World Awards recognition program encompasses the world’s best in organizational performance, products and services, hot technologies, executives and management teams, successful deployments, product management and engineering, customer satisfaction, and public relations in every area of information technology.

About ProcessUnity

ProcessUnity is a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk management and service delivery management. The company’s software as a service (SaaS) platform gives organizations the control to assess, measure, and mitigate risk and to ensure the optimal performance of key business processes. For public companies and regulated industries, ProcessUnity Risk Suite delivers effective governance and control, vendor risk mitigation, and regulatory compliance. For benefit plan administrators and other financial service firms, ProcessUnity Offer Management controls complex product offerings and strengthens client service experience. ProcessUnity is used by the world’s leading financial service firms and commercial enterprises. The company is headquartered outside Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit http://www.processunity.com .

