Proclaim Justice : presents Voices for Justice

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Proclaim Justice, the Austin-based non-profit dedicated to overturning wrongful convictions and exonerating the innocent, announced it will host its signature fundraising event Voices for Justice on February 6, 2020 at ACL Live at the Moody Theater. Voices for Justice will include a headlining concert by Austin's own powerhouse Gary Clark Jr. with special appearance by GRAMMY award-winning recording artists, the Dixie Chicks. All proceeds from the event will support winning freedom for innocent victims who are falsely imprisoned.

The evening will include a reception, dinner and live auction, followed by the concert. Natalie Maines, Proclaim Justice Board Chair and lead singer of the Dixie Chicks, foresees Voices for Justice as the first of an annual Austin event. This memorable occasion will celebrate successes while increasing awareness and funding for future efforts.

"Wrongful convictions happen all over the country and are caused by a multitude of factors. We choose hope and the hard work of proving innocence over being defeated by injustice," said Proclaim Justice Co-Founder Jason Baldwin. "This event will be one to remember as we join together for a great evening of unbeatable talent all for a cause worth fighting for in our community and beyond."

Proclaim Justice is grateful to have Gary Clark Jr. headline Austin's inaugural Voices for Justice. GRAMMY Award winner Clark has long established himself as a masterful guitarist whose passion and fiery playing sets him apart from more retro-minded musicians. He takes his original music to another level mixing funk, soul, hip-hop, psychedelia and anthemic rock to deliver one of the most powerful live-shows of any artist today. His latest Warner Records release, This Land, is a serious contender for this year's GRAMMY nominations, as he throws down the gauntlet with his prolific state-of-the-union.

"We're excited to get to share the stage with Gary Clark Jr.," said Natalie Maines, Proclaim Justice Board Chair and lead singer of the Dixie Chicks. "It's always fun to play with somebody you're a huge fan of. Gary is such a talented musician and live performer. Proclaim Justice is honored to join forces for what is sure to be an incredible night of fun, music, and justice."

Voices for Justice will be held on February 6, 2020, at ACL Live at the Moody Theater. Sponsorship opportunities are available; please contact Jessica Balladares-Bennett at jessica@jhlcompany.com . For more information about Proclaim Justice, please visit https://proclaimjustice.org/ .

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10 a.m. CST: https://acl-live.com/calendar/voices-forjustice.

ABOUT PROCLAIM JUSTICE:

Proclaim Justice, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) dedicated to winning freedom for inmates who are factually innocent of the crimes for which they were convicted. Proclaim Justice was founded by Jason Baldwin and John Hardin. Jason Baldwin, one of the men known as the West Memphis 3 (WM3), spent eighteen years in prison for a crime he did not commit. John, who has years of experience in public affairs and communications, played an important role in bringing media and public attention to the WM3 case. After Jason's release, the two became close friends and began planning how they could most effectively advocate for others who have been wrongfully convicted, as well as how to affect policies that will help prevent future wrongful convictions. Proclaim Justice is the result of those dreams and conversations.

