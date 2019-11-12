Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Proclaim Justice : presents Voices for Justice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 11:01am EST

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Proclaim Justice, the Austin-based non-profit dedicated to overturning wrongful convictions and exonerating the innocent, announced it will host its signature fundraising event Voices for Justice on February 6, 2020 at ACL Live at the Moody Theater. Voices for Justice will include a headlining concert by Austin's own powerhouse Gary Clark Jr. with special appearance by GRAMMY award-winning recording artists, the Dixie Chicks. All proceeds from the event will support winning freedom for innocent victims who are falsely imprisoned. 

Gary Clark Jr. with special appearance by the Dixie Chicks on February 6, 2020

The evening will include a reception, dinner and live auction, followed by the concert. Natalie Maines, Proclaim Justice Board Chair and lead singer of the Dixie Chicks, foresees Voices for Justice as the first of an annual Austin event. This memorable occasion will celebrate successes while increasing awareness and funding for future efforts. 

"Wrongful convictions happen all over the country and are caused by a multitude of factors. We choose hope and the hard work of proving innocence over being defeated by injustice," said Proclaim Justice Co-Founder Jason Baldwin. "This event will be one to remember as we join together for a great evening of unbeatable talent all for a cause worth fighting for in our community and beyond."

Proclaim Justice is grateful to have Gary Clark Jr. headline Austin's inaugural Voices for Justice. GRAMMY Award winner Clark has long established himself as a masterful guitarist whose passion and fiery playing sets him apart from more retro-minded musicians. He takes his original music to another level mixing funk, soul, hip-hop, psychedelia and anthemic rock to deliver one of the most powerful live-shows of any artist today. His latest Warner Records release, This Land, is a serious contender for this year's GRAMMY nominations, as he throws down the gauntlet with his prolific state-of-the-union. 

"We're excited to get to share the stage with Gary Clark Jr.," said Natalie Maines, Proclaim Justice Board Chair and lead singer of the Dixie Chicks. "It's always fun to play with somebody you're a huge fan of. Gary is such a talented musician and live performer. Proclaim Justice is honored to join forces for what is sure to be an incredible night of fun, music, and justice."

Voices for Justice will be held on February 6, 2020, at ACL Live at the Moody Theater. Sponsorship opportunities are available; please contact Jessica Balladares-Bennett at jessica@jhlcompany.com. For more information about Proclaim Justice, please visit https://proclaimjustice.org/. 

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10 a.m. CST: https://acl-live.com/calendar/voices-forjustice.

ABOUT PROCLAIM JUSTICE:
Proclaim Justice, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) dedicated to winning freedom for inmates who are factually innocent of the crimes for which they were convicted. Proclaim Justice was founded by Jason Baldwin and John Hardin. Jason Baldwin, one of the men known as the West Memphis 3 (WM3), spent eighteen years in prison for a crime he did not commit. John, who has years of experience in public affairs and communications, played an important role in bringing media and public attention to the WM3 case. After Jason's release, the two became close friends and began planning how they could most effectively advocate for others who have been wrongfully convicted, as well as how to affect policies that will help prevent future wrongful convictions. Proclaim Justice is the result of those dreams and conversations.

PROCLAIM JUSTICE MEDIA CONTACT
Anna Vaughn anna@jhlcompany.com
(512) 236-1001

GARY CLARK JR. CONTACT 
Rick Gershon
Rick.Gershon@warnerrecords.com
(818) 953-3473 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/proclaim-justice-presents-voices-for-justice-300956250.html

SOURCE Proclaim Justice


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:27aQUOTEMEDIA : Management's Discussion and Analysis (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:27aDeltix and Hehmeyer Announce Successful First Month Crypto Trading of Bakkt Bitcoin Futures Using Deltix Technology
BU
11:26aBoeing orders sink as customers opt to swap MAX
RE
11:26aLUFTHANSA : agrees to arbitration with cabin crew, averting strikes
RE
11:25aBLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Director Declaration
PR
11:24aEVANS & SUTHERLAND COMPUTER : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:23aGeneration, a global employment nonprofit organization, marks its 5th anniversary as the largest and fastest-growing program of its kind
GL
11:23aPURE CYCLE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
11:23aSABRE : Traveller Spend in Africa Could Increase by 27%, Sabre Research Reveals
AQ
11:23aCHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED : Launches Retail Sportsbook in Indiana
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group