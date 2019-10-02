Log in
Procurant : Launches Connector for IBM Food Trust

10/02/2019 | 10:10am EDT

ProcurantConnect® simplifies sharing food safety and traceability data with industry blockchain initiatives.

Procurant, a Silicon Valley company transforming the global food supply chain, today announced the release of ProcurantConnect®, a cloud-based service that enables growers and shippers of perishable goods to easily connect and collaborate with trading partners. The solution also includes out-of-the-box support for transmitting product traceability data to the IBM Food Trust.

“Trading partners in the food supply chain share a lot of information with each other, but variations in the way each company handles data leads to custom integration projects that can be expensive and time-consuming to set up and maintain,” said Ray Connelly, Vice President Supplier Strategy, Procurant. “We now have a simple and cost-effective solution for food suppliers that are being asked to share new kinds of data in new formats with multiple trading partners.”

ProcurantConnect® is a first-of-its-kind solution providing a single connection point for sending and receiving a variety of files. Companies simply pick a channel and select what information they want to exchange via a set of pre-built connection channels, data formats and monitoring and notification capabilities.

ProcurantConnect® features include:

  • A single integration point for data transfer
  • Flexible file formatting options including text, CSV, XML, JSON, etc.
  • Flexible connection options including EDI, SFTP, direct folder access, etc.
  • Status monitoring, alerting and reporting
  • Out-of-the-box support for submitting data to the IBM Food Trust

ProcurantConnect® is part of a continuum of solutions from Procurant that leverage a single, global platform designed for the unique requirements of the food industry. All Procurant solutions benefit from the strengths of a shared infrastructure that includes:

- Scalability at consumer performance levels on all layers, from the user interface to business logic to storage.
- Mobile functionality as an integral part of the platform, with a focus on managing by exception.
- Blockchain optimized with a hybrid approach that flexibly interacts with multiple blockchain platforms.

The result is a platform that helps farmers, producers, shippers, distributors and retailers in their strategic planning as well as their day-to-day supply chain processes.

About Procurant

Procurant is transforming the global food supply chain with technology to reduce waste, increase visibility, improve food safety and digitize business from production to consumption. The company was founded by industry veterans with decades of experience delivering solutions to growers, shippers, distributors, retailers and foodservice operators. Procurant is backed by GLP Properties (glprop.com) with US$66 billion of assets under management in real estate and private equity funds around the world. www.procurant.com


© Business Wire 2019
