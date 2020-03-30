Log in
Procurant : Partners with Cropland Audits to Enhance Produce Safety

03/30/2020 | 01:17pm EDT

Combination of task management technology with food safety compliance expertise brings powerful solution to agriculture industry

Procurant, a Silicon Valley technology company transforming the global food supply chain, today announced a partnership with Cropland Audits Inc., an Idaho-based food safety consulting firm focused on the agriculture industry.

“Cropland is a great partnership for us, bringing together their focus on simplifying and streamlining food safety compliance for farmers and our SureCheck technology for automating and tracking critical tasks and activities,” said Dave Hood, Vice President of Business Development, Procurant. “We look forward to helping enhance and extend Cropland’s personalized approach to the industry.”

Under terms of the partnership, Cropland Audits will serve as a reseller of Procurant SureCheck, a mobile, cloud-based food safety and task management technology solution that provides growers and shippers with mobile checklists, documented procedures and food safety program support to ensure operations are effective and in compliance with regulatory requirements. Procurant SureCheck includes:

  • Mobile device-enabled checklists for recurring tasks and measurements;
  • Durable temperature-sensing probes and IoT devices;
  • Cloud-based storage of all observations, activities and audit commentary;
  • Corrective action alerts for issues requiring immediate attention;
  • Photo or video capture with notes;
  • Complete reporting and analytics.

“We’re excited to join forces with Procurant to help us meet the needs of our clients with a mature, market-tested solution that allows us to rapidly deploy our compliance programs throughout our client-base,” said Brandi Fluit, Founder, Cropland Audits.

About Cropland Audits

Cropland Audits Inc. provides comprehensive consulting services to growers and packers to help them navigate Produce Safety Rule compliance. Cropland designs compliance programs, prepares the necessary audit-related paperwork and coordinates audit scheduling. Additionally, Cropland offers onsite employee training for growers or shed operators. www.croplandaudits.com.

About Procurant

Procurant is transforming the global food supply chain with technology to reduce waste, increase visibility, improve food safety and digitize business from production to consumption. The company was founded by industry veterans with decades of experience delivering solutions to growers, shippers, distributors, retailers and foodservice operators. Procurant is backed by GLP Properties (glprop.com) with US$66 billion of assets under management in real estate and private equity funds around the world. www.procurant.com


© Business Wire 2020
