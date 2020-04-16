Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Procurant : Releases SafeGuard™ Solution for Food, Employee and Facility Safety

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 02:14pm EDT

Technology for foodservice and retail operations includes COVID-19 checklists for enhanced facility sanitation and employee hygiene.

Procurant, a Silicon Valley technology company transforming the global food supply chain, today announced the availability of Procurant SafeGuard™, an enhanced version of its widely-used SureCheck food safety software created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These are difficult times for so many people and businesses, and in particular those in food and related industries,” said Ian Duffield, General Manager, Food Safety Solutions, Procurant. “Procurant already offers an industry standard food safety and task management solution, but with SafeGuard we adapted our SureCheck product to help these important businesses rapidly adjust their operations to new enhanced cleaning and employee safety protocols.”

Procurant SafeGuard™ is a mobile application used across an organization to monitor critical tasks and track activity related to COVID-19 precautions. The product includes standard checklists for facility sanitation and employee hygiene, and can be deployed across multiple locations in 14 different languages.

Procurant SafeGuard™ includes:

  • Recurring checklists for COVID-19 related employee hygiene and facility sanitation tasks;
  • Cloud-based storage of all observations, activities and audit commentary;
  • Photo or video capture with notes;
  • Complete reporting and analytics.

Procurant SafeGuard™ is available free of charge for a limited time to qualified organizations. Full details are available at www.procurant.com/safeguard.

Procurant will also host a free webinar to provide additional information on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. Pacific Time. Register at www.procurant.com/w/safeguard-1.

About Procurant

Procurant is transforming the global food supply chain with technology to reduce waste, increase visibility, improve food safety and digitize business from production to consumption. The company was founded by industry veterans with decades of experience delivering solutions to growers, shippers, distributors, retailers and foodservice operators. Procurant is backed by GLP Properties (glprop.com) with more than US$89 billion of assets under management in real estate and private equity funds around the world. www.procurant.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:06pSCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Announces Investigation into Personalis, Inc. (PSNL)
BU
03:03pFACEBOOK : to warn users who 'liked' coronavirus hoaxes
AQ
03:03pNEW JERSEY AMERICAN WATER : and American Water Charitable Foundation Provide $65,000 in Local COVID-19 Relief Donations
BU
03:02pAperia Technologies Introduces Virtual Training Infrastructure, Enhances Fleet Support Amidst Global Pandemic
BU
03:01pAnalysis of COVID-19-Automotive Electrically Adjustable Outside Rear View (OVRM) Mirror Market 2019-2023 | Technological Advances in OVRMs to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
03:01pWeissLaw LLP Reminds OPB, MINI, GCAP, and MEET Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
GL
03:01pAir Ticket Sales by US Travel Agencies Decline in March
BU
03:01pWeissLaw LLP Reminds IOTS, DLPH, WLTW, and TCO Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
GL
03:01pPUBLIX SUPER MARKETS : Charities Donates Another $1 Million to Feeding America Member Food Banks
BU
03:00pStarboard ends proxy fight at eBay, withdraws director nominations
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : LUFTHANSA AG : Deutsche Bank downgrades from Neutral to Sell
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : U.S. probe unable to rule out White House influence on JEDI contract award..
3BANK OF CHINA LIMITED : Singapore oil trader Hin Leong owes $3.85 bln to banks - sources
4Europe's energy giants turn greener, but paths and targets diverge
5ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google to slow hiring for rest of 2020, CEO tells staff

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group