Procurant : acquires SureCheck

10/30/2019 | 06:39pm EDT

Leading mobile food safety solution enhances global food supply chain platform.

Procurant, a Silicon Valley technology company transforming the global food supply chain, today announced a definitive agreement to acquire the SureCheck mobile food safety solutions and monitoring business from ParTech Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR).

“The combination of SureCheck’s leading mobile food safety and task management products with Procurant’s food supply chain platform creates a solution unmatched in this industry,” said Eric Peters, CEO of Procurant. “With food safety and visibility across the supply chain becoming ever more critical, Procurant’s innovative approach will help our customers move beyond simple homegrown systems of the past for better visibility, control and trust from farms to consumers.”

Procurant offers companies in the food industry a cloud-based perishable food procurement system that enables trading partner collaboration, IoT and sensor data collection, mobile messaging and alerts, secure storage of critical documentation and the sharing of food safety data in public or private blockchains including the IBM Food Trust. The platform and its related applications help farmers, producers, shippers, distributors and retailers in their strategic planning as well as their day-to-day supply chain processes.

With the addition of SureCheck’s suite of mobile food safety and task management applications and devices, Procurant now offers customers a uniquely comprehensive, operations-focused end-to-end food supply chain solution. The SureCheck suite is now part of a continuum of solutions that leverage a single, global platform designed for the unique requirements of the food industry.

All Procurant solutions benefit from the strengths of a shared infrastructure that includes:

- Scalability at consumer performance levels, from the user interface to business logic to storage.

- Mobile as an integral part of the platform, with a focus on managing by exception.

- Blockchain options that route data to both public and private distributed ledgers.

“The SureCheck team have built an excellent suite of food safety technologies that can be applied across the entire perishable food supply chain, from farms and producers to retail and food service outlets,” said Ian Duffield, General Manager, Food Safety Solutions, Procurant. “We’re excited to add new food safety capabilities and critical event tracking to the Procurant platform.”

About Procurant

Procurant is transforming the global food supply chain with technology to reduce waste, increase visibility, improve food safety and digitize business from production to consumption. The company was founded by industry veterans with decades of experience delivering solutions to growers, shippers, distributors, retailers and foodservice operators. Procurant is backed by GLP Properties (glprop.com) with US$66 billion of assets under management in real estate and private equity funds around the world. www.procurant.com


© Business Wire 2019
