Procurement Analytics: An Effective Way to Control Spend and Improve Fraud Detection | Quantzig

Quantzig, a leading analytics and advisory firm that delivers customized
analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their article on
the benefits of procurement analytics.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181226005094/en/
Benefits of procurement analytics. (Graphic: Business Wire)
With the availability of a huge amount of data, it has become vital for
companies to deploy advanced analytics to understand market dynamics,
purchasing trends, behaviors of business stakeholder, and team
performance. The data obtained helps procurement managers to assess
their real position on the ‘analytics value chain’ and make accurate
procurement decisions. Moreover, procurement analytics helps in precise
market pricing evaluation to maximize savings, analyze consumption
patterns to reduce overall spend, and analyze preferred supplier
compliance.
Book
a free solution demo to try out our procurement analytics
solutions and BI visualization services for free!
“Procurement analytics improves the efficacy of organizations when it
comes to understanding their existing supplier base’s performance and
identify opportunities to integrate processes by utilizing global
contracts and secure better pricing,” says a market expert from
Quantzig.
Benefits of procurement analytics:
Financial metrics
Controlling spend over budget is crucial for companies in the
competitive marketplace. Procurement analytics helps companies to
compare the purchase order value or the budget with the actual invoicing
and make informed business decisions. It also identifies cost-effective
opportunities and optimizes the working capital.
Quantzig's procurement analytics solutions have been helping
procurement managers to make informed decisions, both at strategic and
tactical levels. Request
a proposal to know how you can leverage Quantzig’s solutions
for better vendor management, negotiations, and purchasing strategies.
Pricing metrics
Procurement analytics help businesses to identify price variance by
division or geography. It also assists organizations in analyzing
pricing gaps for a similar kind of products or services across the
globe. Procurement analytics offers predictive insights on price
development and identifies the rise in spend for a SKU or category. Are
you interested in availing the benefits of procurement analytics for
developing better pricing strategies? Get
in touch with our experts.
Compliance metrics
Organizations need to identify and control any variance from the agreed
KPIs and define process as they come with a higher price point. They
also need to detect any fraud in the process for the long-term growth of
the business. Procurement analytics analyzes factors such as spend near
approval limits and large spend without a point of sales and aids in
fraud detection for companies. To know more about the advantages of
the procurement analytics, visit
the full page here!
About Quantzig
Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US,
UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted
our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities
to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm
consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For
more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/get-more-info
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181226005094/en/