Procurement Best Practices: Helping Companies to Evolve from a Fixed-Cost-Driven Supply Network to a Variable-Cost-Driven Value Network and Reduce Sourcing Costs by 11% | SpendEdge

SpendEdge, a well-known procurement intelligence solution provider, has
announced the completion of their latest procurement
best practices study for an automotive manufacturing company. The
study highlights how companies in the automotive sector analyzing the
procurement trends and regulations of international supplier markets can
help companies in the automotive sector reduce their sourcing costs. It
also provides detailed insights on how companies can streamline their
information flow and improve their supplier relationships.
With the rising competition, it has become crucial for automotive
companies to reduce their sourcing costs to stay competitive. This
has led companies to adopt procurement best practices and realize the
full potential of their sourcing process. Also, it helps companies to
create a balance between short-term savings opportunities and long-term
transformational opportunities apart from substantial benefits.
According to the procurement experts at SpendEdge, “Devising a
spend map and ensuring supply management is crucial for companies to
gain better traction and reduce sourcing costs."
The Business Problem: The
client is a leading company in the automobile manufacturing company in
the United States. They were looking for new opportunities to expand
their business to new and emerging markets. This necessitated them to
gain detailed insights on procurement best practices to meet the
regulations of the emerging markets. Also, they needed to devise a
business model that can reduce excess spend and operational costs for
the company. Such needs compelled the client to collaborate with
SpendEdge and increase their efficiency.
The Solution Offered: The
experts at SpendEdge identified procurement best practices and helped
the client to target specific regions. The actionable insights delivered
further empowered the client to enhance their procurement system and
successfully lower their sourcing and procurement costs by 11.2%. The
synchronized supply management helped the client to evolve from a
fixed-cost-driven supply network to a variable-cost-driven value network
and streamline their information flow. The engagement also improved
their supplier relationships and ensured high quality, flexible, and
cost-effective supplier networks for the company.
SpendEdge’s procurement best practices helped
the client to:
-
Decrease costs for the automotive company by 11.2%.
-
Evolve from a fixed-cost-driven supply network to a
variable-cost-driven value network.
-
SpendEdge’s procurement best practices also
offered predictive insights on:
