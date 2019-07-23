Procurement and Purchasing Enhancement at Konica Minolta Enabled by SAP Ariba Solutions

SAP Ariba today announced that its industry-leading procurement solutions have been implemented by Konica Minolta, Inc. to help realize greater efficiencies in the company’s procurement of indirect materials.

Under its corporate philosophy of “The Creation of New Value,” Konica Minolta pairs cutting-edge digital technologies with its core technologies in materials, optics, nanofabrication and imaging that it has cultivated as a camera and photographic film manufacturer over the 140 years since its establishment. Today, the company operates in diverse lines of business that range from office services to healthcare products and industrial materials and equipment, continuing to make forays into new businesses. A global enterprise that conducts sales and services in approximately 150 countries across the globe, Konica Minolta derives a large percentage of its revenue—roughly 80%—from its overseas operations. Konica Minolta aims to become a digital company with insight into implicit challenges faced by its customers all over the world so that it can resolve those issues alongside its customers and society.

Amid an operating environment that is transforming with increasing rapidity both within Japan and overseas, in order to support the continual growth of its business, Konica Minolta is enhancing its procurement and purchasing functions for indirect materials and aiming to optimize external purchasing costs as well as improve compliance through greater transparency in its expenditure processes. The company established an indirect materials procurement unit in early 2016, and is working to achieve greater efficiencies by analyzing external expenditure across its entire organization and successfully optimizing costs starting with more assessable goods. Simultaneously, Konica Minolta is targeting strategic and highly efficient procurement, hence the implementation of SAP Ariba solutions as a means of maximizing the benefits of consolidating data across its global operating sites.

Konica Minolta kicked-off a cross-organization change management project at the end of 2018 and by mid-2019 started running the full suite of SAP Ariba solutions that digitalize procurement and purchasing operations end-to-end. It includes sourcing functions as a procurement solution, billing and payment notification functions as a purchasing solution and Ariba® Network for managing relationships with the suppliers. This introduction of SAP Ariba solutions in Konica Minolta’s Japan operations is the precursor to the company’s plans for the successive deployment of the same applications in its overseas operations.

About SAP Ariba & SAP Fieldglass

SAP Ariba & SAP Fieldglass is how companies connect to get business done and spend better. With SAP Ariba & SAP Fieldglass, businesses can manage the buying process across all categories of spend – from direct and indirect goods and services to external workforce. On Ariba Network, buyers and suppliers from more than 4.2 million companies and 190 countries discover new opportunities, collaborate on transactions, grow strong relationships, and build healthy supply chains. It’s where more than $2.9 trillion in commerce gets done every year. SAP Fieldglass is used by organizations in more than 180 countries to find, engage and manage flexible workforces that include non-payroll workers and service providers. With SAP Ariba & SAP Fieldglass, companies are transforming how they manage all categories of spend with improved operational efficiency and compliance, increased agility and accelerated business outcomes. To learn more visit www.ariba.com and www.fieldglass.com.

About SAP

As the cloud company powered by SAP HANA®, SAP is the market leader in enterprise application software, helping companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: 77% of the world’s transaction revenue touches an SAP® system. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers’ businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enable more than 413,000 business and public customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people’s lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “predict,” “should” and “will” and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.

© 2019 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx#trademark for additional trademark information and notices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190723005852/en/