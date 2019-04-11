Prodigy Network : and Partners Announce Closing of First Round of Equity Funding for Inaugural Chicago Development

Prodigy Network (“Prodigy”), the decentralized global network of private
capital, announced the closing of the first round of equity funding for
its inaugural project in Chicago, IL, a 7-story multifamily building in
the Old Town Neighborhood. The $22M raised will facilitate property
acquisition and predevelopment costs for the project at 1400 North
Orleans Street, Old Town Residences, which moves to begin construction
in Second Quarter 2019. Funds were raised from Prodigy’s community of
global investors across 43 countries, including 29 US states and
territories.
“We are excited to announce this latest milestone,” said Rodrigo Niño,
CEO and Founder of Prodigy Network. “Our expansion to Chicago is the
next phase in Prodigy Network’s gateway city strategy, and proves the
appetite within our ever-growing investor network for well-vetted
opportunities beyond the New York market. This funding highlights
Prodigy’s success at preparing and marketing unique
institutional-quality single-asset backed opportunities to investors.”
The project is a joint venture between Prodigy, the majority capital
partner, and Ruttenberg Gordon Investments (“RGI”), Marc Realty Capital
LLC (“MRC”) and Joe McMillan of DDG, who will manage the development and
milestones of the project. Total capitalization for the project will be
$43M of equity and $52M of senior debt financing to be closed in Q2, for
a total project cost of $95M.
With a 2020 targeted opening, the 255,000 SF luxury apartment building
will have 254 units, a parking garage, 24-hour doorman, rooftop pool,
sun deck, hot tub and green areas, business center and fitness center,
among other amenities. It is located in Old Town, a fast-growing
neighborhood just 10 minutes from downtown Chicago via two CTA stations
covering three lines.
“The location is ideal for a Class A apartment building. Tenants can
walk to multiple grocery stores, the many Wells Street and Old Town bars
and restaurants, great fitness options, and the entertainment concepts
including the world famous Second City” said RGI and MRC principal David
Ruttenberg, a Chicago based investor.
About Prodigy Network
Prodigy Network (prodigynetwork.com) was founded in 2003 to transform
access to alternative investments for individual investors through a
collective financing model. It has since grown into a global network of
private capital spanning 43 countries, including 29 US states and
territories, offering access to institutional-quality, alternative
investments in real estate and other equity opportunities. Through its
private placements, the company has raised over $770M, and holds a
portfolio of 6 buildings in Manhattan, with 2 under development in
Chicago, IL. Prodigy Network is based in New York.
About Ruttenberg Gordon Investments
Ruttenberg Gordon Investments (RGI) is a private company specializing in
real estate equity investments, loans secured by real estate, private
equity and structured debt. RGI’s key principals have been involved in
over $2 billion of transactions. RGI invests in real estate located in
core locations including multifamily, retail, covered land, hospitality,
flex industrial, loft office and condominium development. Visit www.ruttenberggordon.com.
About Marc Realty Capital
Marc Realty Capital (MRC) which is the apartment, condo and
opportunistic investment arm of Marc Realty. MRC is a
full-service real estate development and management company with in
house property managers, asset managers, accountants, attorneys and
general contractors. The principals of MRC include Gerald Nudo, Laurence
Weiner, Elliot Weiner and David Ruttenberg. Marc Realty owns over 10
million square feet of commercial real estate with most of the assets
being in downtown Chicago. Visit www.marcrealtycapital.com.
This material is solely for informational purposes. This document
shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to
buy any security, which may be made only at the time a qualified offeree
receives a Confidential Private Placement Memorandum or other offering
material describing the offering. Nothing contained herein constitutes
investment, legal, tax or other advice, nor is it to be relied on in
making an investment or other decision. All information contained
herein is qualified in its entirety by information contained in a
Confidential Private Placement Memorandum or other offering material.
The information in this material is only current as of the date
hereof, and may be superseded by subsequent market events or for other
reasons.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005870/en/