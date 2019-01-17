Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Produb, The New App Connecting Dubbing Community Professionals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2019 | 12:06am EST

Warsaw, Poland, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Produb, the world’s first app for foreign language dubbing community professionals, has just been launched for the Polish dubbing market.  It is powered by SDI Media and will soon be launched in other markets. The new, revolutionary platform provides direct access to a large media production marketplace, enabling users to find work opportunities, manage auditions, and showcase their talents. Produb provides a new opportunity for discovering talent, guarantees fair treatment, ensures long term planning certainty, and creates a living community through a network of dubbing industry professionals.

This is a private community for dubbing professionals. New members will be required to download the app and qualify for membership before enrollment. Following the qualification process, members will have access to job opportunities, VIP industry events, seminars, additional training and other professional services. Members will also be able to invite qualified colleagues to apply for membership and join the community. 

 “The language localization industry has enjoyed healthy growth in recent years, increasing the demand for a greater pool of talented actors and directors.  To address this demand, we have created an easy to use tool that should simplify the booking process and make it more transparent to all,” said Alberto Abisso, EVP of SDI Europe. “Our smartphone-based app allows every dubbing professional to go through the same qualification process and gain access to productions that closely match their skills.  Utilizing Produb, members will have the freedom to choose which productions to work on based on skill, preference, and availability.”

Designed for dubbing production professionals across all departments, Produb features opportunities for Voice Actors, as well as Directors, Editors, Engineers, and other recording professionals. In addition to job recruitment, Produb enables members to manage production calendars and receive industry updates. Members will receive notifications when new projects are available, scheduled auditions have been added, or breaking industry news is announced.

Produb provides a new marketplace for dubbing professionals and productions that require a specific skill set. As localization providers continue to face challenges in fulfilling the demand for creative talent, Produb augments the existing booking methods.  As the community continues to grow, more talent becomes available, resources are managed more efficiently, thus reducing the recruitment timeframe and tightening production turnaround times.

Produb is currently available for download on iOS and Google Play in Poland only and will launch in additional markets this year. To receive notifications of future releases and availability please visit www.produb.app and sign up for the newsletter. 

Aviv Gattenuo 
Manager, Global Marketing & Brand Development 
Marketing@sdimedia.com 
6060 Center Drive Suite 100
Los Angeles, CA 90045

SDI Media logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:26aEMIRATES NBD BANK : 2018 net profit up 20pc, hits record $2.72bn
AQ
01:24aSTANDARD CHARTERED : FG Moves To Freeze Chief Justice Onnoghen's Accounts
AQ
01:20aLonza Announces Initiation of S&P Credit Rating with Investment Grade of BBB+ and Stable Outlook
TE
01:19aROCHE : FDA accepts Roche's supplemental biologics license application for Tecentriq plus chemotherapy (Abraxane and carboplatin) for the initial treatment of metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer
PU
01:17aYUM CHINA : among the first Chinese Companies named to 2019 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index
PR
01:16aSOCIETE GENERALE : update on Q4 18 Group performance
GL
01:14aVEON : 17 Jan 2019 VEON promotes Evgeniy Nastradin to Beeline Kazakhstan CEO
PU
01:13aBOMBARDIER : Roll-out of electric trains on Gospel Oak to Barking Line delayed again
AQ
01:13aPATISSERIE : Cooking the books
AQ
01:13aMANX TELECOM : On track to hit revenue targets
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STANBIC IBTC HOLDINGS PLC : ADESIYAN: Robots Will Define the Future of Banking Operations
2NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : Sandoz Launches EpiPen Generic -- Update
3EXCLUSIVE: British Lotus cars to be 'Made in China' at new Geely plant: documents
4TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG : TSMC fourth-quarter profit up 0.7 percent, in ..
5BASE RESOURCES LIMITED : BASE RESOURCES : 17/01/2019 Quarterly Activities Report – December 2018 (929.4 ..
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.